Damaged cars are parked in front of a building that was hit by an Israeli airstrike early Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, in Beirut, Lebanon. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) (240930) -- HODEIDAH, Sept. 30, 2024 (Xinhua) -- This screenshot from a video taken on Sept. 29, 2024 shows a fire following Israeli airstrikes on Yemen's Red Sea port city of Hodeidah. At least four people were killed and 49 others wounded on Sunday in Israeli airstrikes on Yemen's Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported, citing health sources. The al-Masirah TV described the attacks as "Israeli aggression," detailing that the port in the Ras Issa area and power stations in the districts of Al-Hali and Al-Katheeb were attacked. (Xinhua) 이스라엘군이 30일(현지시간) 레바논 친이란 무장정파 헤즈볼라를 겨냥해 베이루트 지역 중심가를 공습해 시내 건물과 주차된 자동차들이 심하게 파손된 채 방치돼 있다. 아래 사진은 29일 이스라엘군의 예멘 후티 반군 시설에 대한 폭격으로 서부 항구도시 호데이다에 불길과 연기가 하늘로 치솟고 있는 모습.