[WT논평] Forecasting the future is difficult

I’m not sure who determines what the settled science is. But you don’t have to go back to the days of the Flat Earth Society consensus to know that what is settled is often wrong.



There’s no better example than the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, when the settled science on how to respond was wrong more than right.



This brings us to the myth of the population bomb. In the 1960s and 1970s, we were taught that if high birthrates around the world ― which were two to three times as high as today’s ― persisted, we’d be squeezed in elbow to elbow across the globe.



Paul Ehrlich of Stanford prophesied that humans were breeding like field mice. All the resources on the planet would be gobbled up, and we would be doomed.



As a result of this false scare, hundreds of millions of women were advised that to save the planet, they had to stop at two children ― or better yet, after just one.



To stop this alleged crisis of too many babies, the U.N. and the U.S. government, funded with billions of tax dollars, brutish population policies ― forced abortion, sterilization, infanticide and financial penalties for having too many children.



But now we learn that the population growth rate has been rapidly falling just over the last decade. As people got richer, contraceptives were more widely available and women had more economic opportunities, birthrates fell naturally. Capitalism turned out to be the best contraceptive.



So instead of the estimated population of 12 billion by the century’s end, the number is now expected to be closer to 10 billion. What’s the lesson here? First, scientific consensus is often wrong. Second, forecasting the future is difficult.

미래 예측은 어렵다 스티븐 무어(헤리티지재단 객원 선임 연구원) 정착된 과학이 무엇인가를 누가 결정하는지 필자는 확신할 수 없다. 그러나 정착된 것이 종종 틀린다는 사실을 알기 위해서 견해가 일치되었던 지구 평면설 학회의 시대까지 거슬러 올라갈 필요는 없다. 대응 방법을 놓고 정착된 과학이 옳기보다는 틀렸던 경우가 2020년 코로나19 대유행 때보다 더 좋은 사례는 없다. 이것은 우리에게 인구폭탄의 신화를 생각나게 한다. 1960년대와 1970년대에 우리는 세계적인 높은 출산율이 지속될 경우 전 세계적으로 사람들이 팔꿈치를 서로 부딪칠 정도로 인구가 과밀해질 것이라고 교육받았다. 당시 출산율은 오늘날보다 2배 내지 3배 높았다. 스탠퍼드 대학교의 폴 얼리크는 인류가 들쥐처럼 번식한다고 예언했다. 행성 위의 모든 자원을 집어삼켜 우리는 파멸을 맞는다는 것이었다. 이런 허황된 공포를 유발한 결과 수많은 여성이 행성을 구하기 위해서 두 자녀 출산에 그치거나 혹은 단지 한 명만 낳는 것이 더 좋다는 충고를 받았다. 과도한 아기 출산으로 인한, 이런 근거 없는 주장 상의 위기를 막기 위해서 유엔과 미국 정부는, 강제 낙태와 불임수술 및 영아살해와 다자녀 가정에 대한 재정상의 불이익 등 야만적인 인구정책의 자금으로 수십억 달러의 세금을 지원했다. 그러나 지금 우리는 인구 증가율이 단지 지난 10년 동안 급속하게 떨어지고 있다는 사실을 알게 되었다. 사람들이 더 부유해짐에 따라 각종 피임기구가 더욱 널리 입수 가능해졌고 여성들이 경제적 기회를 더 많이 갖게 됨에 따라 출산율은 자연히 떨어졌다. 자본주의가 최고의 피임기구란 것이 판명되었다. 그리하여 금세기 말의 세계 인구 추정치는 120억명 대신 100억명에 근접할 것으로 지금 예상된다. 여기서 교훈은 무엇인가. 첫째 과학적인 의견일치는 종종 틀린다. 둘째 미래 예측은 어렵다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △settled:정착된 △gobble:게걸스럽게 먹다 △doomed:파멸을 맞게 되는 △alleged:추정되는 △penalty:불이익, 처벌