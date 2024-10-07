[WT논평] We’re living in perilous times (2)

On Feb. 24, 2022, Ukraine was invaded by Russian troops. That unlawful and imperialist war continues.



Israel was attacked by Hamas (a proxy of Iran) on Oct. 7 of last year, by Hezbollah (Iran’s foreign legion in Lebanon) starting a day later and directly by the mullahcracy this past April 13.



The Houthi rebels of Yemen have also been firing missiles and drones at Israel. This multifront war ? whose aim is not to subjugate Israelis but to exterminate them ? is far from over.



President Biden has provided Ukrainians with munitions for defensive purposes while warning against their use to attack Russians on Russian soil lest that “provoke” Vladimir Putin, Russia’s nuclear saber-rattling dictator.



Mr. Biden has constrained Israel as well. His desire to avoid escalation is understandable. His belief that he can achieve that by appeasing Iran is not.



Mr. Xi is watching all this, providing limited but significant support to both Moscow and Tehran and doubtless thinking: Is now a good time to seize Taiwan?



The most lethal scenario by which he’d attempt that would be with an amphibious assault and missiles raining from the skies.



Other scenarios Mr. Xi might be considering ? as either a substitute for or precursor to kinetic military strikes ? include cyberwarfare to shut down critical infrastructure and impeding shipping to and from Taiwan.



Mr. Xi insists his goal is the “reunification” of what he calls a “renegade province.” Taiwan was a Dutch colony in the 17th century until it was annexed by the Qing dynasty in 1683. From 1895 until after World War II, it was a Japanese colony.

우리는 아주 위험한 시대에 살고 있다 (2) 클리포드 D 메이(민주수호재단 총재) 2022년 2월 24일 우크라이나는 러시아 군대의 침공을 받았다. 그 불법적이고 제국주의적인 전쟁은 계속되고 있다. 이스라엘은 이란의 앞잡이인 하마스의 공격을 작년 10월 7일에 받았고 이란의 레바논 내 외인부대인 헤즈볼라의 공격이 하루 뒤에 시작되었으며 올해 지난 4월 13일에는 이란 이슬람 신정체제의 공격을 직접 받았다. 예멘의 후티 반군 또한 이스라엘에 미사일과 무인항공기를 발사했다. 이스라엘 사람들을 지배하자는 것이 아니라 멸망시키는 것이 목적인 이 전선이 여러 개인 전쟁은 아직 끝나려면 멀었다. 바이든 대통령은 핵무기 사용을 위협하는 러시아의 독재자 블라디미르 푸틴을 “도발하지” 않도록 러시아 영토에서 러시아인들을 공격하는 데 사용하지 말라는 경고와 더불어 방어 목적의 탄약을 우크라이나에 제공하고 있다. 바이든은 이스라엘 역시 억제해 왔다. 전쟁의 확대를 피하고 싶은 그의 욕망은 이해가 된다. 이란에 유화정책을 취함으로써 그것을 달성할 수 있다는 그의 믿음은 이해가 안 된다. 모스크바와 테헤란에 제한적이지만 중요한 지원을 제공하고 있는 시진핑이 이 모든 것을 지켜보면서 다음과 같이 생각한다는 데는 의문의 여지가 없다. 지금이 대만을 차지할 좋은 때일까. 그가 시도할 가장 치명적인 시나리오는 공중에서 미사일을 비처럼 퍼붓는 가운데 수륙 양면으로 공격하는 것이다. 시진핑이 고려할 가능성이 있는 또 다른 시나리오들 가운데는 중요한 인프라를 폐쇄시키고 대만으로 드나드는 선박 운항을 방해하는 것이 포함된다. 이는 또한 동적인 군사 공격의 대안이거나 혹은 선행 작전이기도 하다. 시진핑은 그가 말하는 “분리주의 성”을 “재통일”하는 것이 목표라고 주장한다. 대만은 청 왕조가 1683년에 합병할 때까지 17세기에는 네덜란드 식민지였다. 1895년부터 제2차 세계대전 뒤까지는 일본 식민지였다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △mullahcracy:이슬람 종교지도자들에 의한 통치, 이슬람 신정정치 △significant:주요한 △kinetic:운동의 △renegade:이탈자, 탈당자