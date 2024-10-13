[WT논평] Russia potentially aids North Korea with its nuclear programs (1)

The U.S. has known since 2000 that North Korea had a secret program to produce highly enriched uranium for nuclear weapons.



North Korea has repeatedly denied having a secret uranium-enrichment program in the 30 years of negotiations.



North Korea thought it could pretend to abandon its nuclear weapons program in return for the eventual normalization of relations with the U.S. while retaining a secret nuclear weapons capability.



It appears that Mr. Kim has given up on his goal of normalizing relations with the U.S. He now realizes that he must verifiably dismantle all nuclear weapons and programs, including his uranium-enrichment program, if normalization of relations with the U.S. is North Korea’s ultimate objective.



Mr. Kim has made a strategic decision: Retaining and producing more nuclear weapons is more important than normal relations with the U.S.



Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov recently declared that “denuclearizing North Korea is a closed issue as it understands North Korea’s logic that nuclear weapons are a foundation of its defense.”



He went on to say that Russia will stand with North Korea in resisting what he said the U.S. portrays as expanded nuclear deterrence with South Korea and Japan.



The irony in these comments from Mr. Lavrov is profound. Russia was part of the Six-Party Talks with North Korea from 2003 to 2009 and with China was a voice calling for North Korea to abandon all nuclear weapons and programs.



But now, after Russia invaded Ukraine and is subjected to international sanctions, it needs material support from countries such as China, North Korea and Iran.

러는 북핵프로그램을 잠재적으로 돕는다 (1) 조지프 R 디트라니(전 대북 6자회담 미국 특사) 북한이 2000년부터 핵무기용의 고도로 농축된 우라늄을 생산하기 위한 비밀 계획을 갖고 있다는 것을 미국은 알았다. 북한은 협상을 벌인 30년 동안 비밀 우라늄 농축 계획을 가진 사실을 반복적으로 부인해 왔다. 북한은 비밀 핵무기 역량을 유지한 채로, 미국과의 최종적인 관계정상화를 대가로 자국의 핵무기 계획을 포기한 것처럼 가장할 수 있다고 생각했다. 김정은이 미국과 관계를 정상화한다는 자신의 목표를 포기한 것으로 보인다. 만약 미국과의 관계정상화가 북한의 궁극적인 목적일 경우 그는 자신의 우라늄 농축 계획을 포함한 모든 핵무기 및 핵 계획을 검증 가능하게 폐기해야 한다는 것을 이제 깨닫고 있다. 김정은이 전략적인 결정을 내렸다. 즉 핵무기를 보유한 채 더 많은 핵무기를 생산하는 것이 미국과의 정상적인 관계보다 더욱 중요하다. 러시아 외무장관 세르게이 라브로프는 “핵무기가 북한 방위의 기초라는 것이 북한이 이해하고 있는 논리이므로 북한의 비핵화는 종결된 현안”이라고 최근 선언했다. 그가 말하는, 미국이 한국 및 일본과 더불어 핵 억지력 확장이라고 설명하는 것에 대항함에 있어서 러시아가 북한을 지지할 것이라고 라브로프는 덧붙였다. 라브로프의 이러한 논평 속의 역설은 엄청나다. 러시아는 2003년부터 2009년까지 계속된 대북 6자회담의 일원이었고 북한이 모든 핵무기와 핵 계획을 포기하라고 요구하는 목소리를 중국과 더불어 낸 바 있다. 그러나 지금 러시아가 우크라이나를 침공하고 국제적인 제재의 대상이 된 후 러시아는 중국, 북한, 이란 같은 나라들로부터 물자지원을 받는 것이 필요하다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com