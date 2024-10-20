[WT논평] Real solutions for climate change

The country doesn’t have to surrender to those who shut down debate and ignore fundamental realities about energy and climate policy.



For years, extremist environmental groups and some politicians in their sway have accused the oil and natural gas industry of contributing to the destruction of the planet, and demanded the country cease all use of oil, natural gas and coal.



Yet ending the very sources of energy that provide over 80% of global energy would have immediate, catastrophic impacts on human health and flourishing.



Demonizing the oil industry and shifting moral responsibility to the producers rather than all the people who consume that energy is counterproductive.



Increased natural gas electricity generation has done more to reduce greenhouse gases in the United States than wind and solar power combined.



Besides giving voice to radical activists and emphasizing the most sensational climate change claims, certain biased journalists actively work to shutter countervailing information, labeling perspectives from the oil and natural gas industry as disinformation.



By seeking to shut down voices that support oil and natural gas, they dehumanize those in the industry and cut off debate, often leaving only the most shrill.



Supposedly “experienced” journalists go so far as to accuse the oil industry of dirty tricks to spread disinformation. Those “dirty tricks” include such reasonable information as the economic consequences of banning fossil fuels and the impact on humanity.



Demonization of the American industry is counterproductive to activists’ own goals and carries the chance of protests turning violent. Now is the time to jettison extreme rhetoric.

기후변화의 진정한 해결책 캐슬린 스감마(칼럼니스트) 토론을 중지시키고 에너지 및 기후 정책의 근본적인 각종 진실을 무시하는 사람들에게 이 나라가 굴복해서는 안 된다. 여러 해 동안 과격파 환경 단체들과 그들의 영향을 받는 일부 정치인은 석유와 천연가스 산업이 행성 파괴에 기여한다고 비난하고 나라가 석유와 천연가스 및 석탄 사용을 전면 중단하라고 요구해 왔다. 그러나 세계 에너지의 80% 이상을 공급하는 바로 그 에너지원을 중단시키는 것은 인류의 건강과 번영에 즉각적이고 재앙적인 각종 충격을 가할 것이다. 석유산업을 악마화하고 도덕적인 책임을 화석연료 에너지를 소비하는 모든 사람이 아니라 생산자들에게 떠넘기는 것은 비생산적이다. 천연가스 발전의 증가는 미국의 온실가스 감축에 풍력과 태양력을 합친 것보다 더 많은 기여를 했다. 편향된 특정 언론인들은 과격한 운동가들의 목소리를 대변하고 가장 선정적인 기후변화 주장을 강조하는 것 외에 석유와 천연가스 산업 측의 관점에 허위정보라는 꼬리표를 달면서 대항 정보를 적극 차단한다. 그들은 석유와 천연가스를 지지하는 목소리를 차단하는 길을 모색함으로써 화석연료 산업 종사자들을 비인간화하고 토론을 차단하여 종종 목소리 큰 사람들만이 판을 치게 만든다. “경험자”로 일컬어지는 언론인들은 석유산업이 허위정보를 퍼뜨리기 위해 추악한 술책을 쓴다고 비난하기까지 한다. 그런 “추악한 술책” 가운데는 화석연료 금지로 인한 각종 경제적 결과 및 인류에게 가하는 충격에 관한 합리적인 정보가 포함된다. 미국의 화석연료 산업을 악마화하는 것은 운동가 자신들의 목표 달성에 비생산적이고 항의를 폭력적으로 만들 가능성이 있다. 이제 극단적인 주장을 버릴 때이다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com