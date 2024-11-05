[WT논평] Smartphones are making us all a bit dumber(1)

In 2007, Apple co-founder Steve Jobs announced the launch of the first iPhone (smartphone), a hand-held device that would radically change the way we think as well as interact with one another.



Within a few years, with smartphones operating on the Android system also entering the market, the digital revolution was in full bloom. Today it is nearly impossible to do anything without owning a smartphone.



While there are many advantages to smartphones, there are a lot of disadvantages ? mainly the toll they have taken on our mental and emotional health.



This is particularly true when it comes to children, as Justin Coulson points out in a recent article for the Institute for Family Studies.



Citing a recent Australian study that tracked screen time and how affected children between 12 months and 36 months old ? the very early part of a child’s development ? he reports that for every minute a toddler spends watching a screen, there is a significant decline in their language development as they have less exposure to meaningful human interaction.



A Japanese study showed that toddlers who spend significant time on smartphones also have lower developmental scores.



He writes: “By age three, the cumulative effect is staggering. Imagine a child’s world diminished by over 1,100 adult words per day, over 840 fewer opportunities to express themselves, and nearly 200 missed changes to engage in the back-and-forth of conversation.”



Compounding this problem is that parents often have their heads buried in their smartphones and are not talking with or reading to their children, key elements that help a child’s socialization, language and critical thinking skills.

스마트폰은 우리 모두를 다소 바보로 만든다(1) 티모시 고글린(칼럼니스트) 2007년에 애플 공동창업자 스티브 잡스는 최초의 스마트폰인 아이폰의 출시를 발표했다. 이것은 손에 들고 다니는 장치로서 우리의 상호작용은 물론 생각하는 방식을 급격하게 바꾸게 된다. 몇 년 뒤에 안드로이드 체제로 작동되는 스마트폰 또한 시장에 진입함에 따라 디지털 혁명은 활짝 꽃을 피웠다. 오늘날 스마트폰을 소유하지 않으면 무슨 일이든 추진이 거의 불가능하다. 스마트폰에는 많은 이점이 있는 반면에 약점도 많다. 스마트폰이 우리의 정신과 감정의 건강에 해를 끼치는 것이 주된 약점이다. 저스틴 콜슨이 최근 가족연구소에 제출한 논문에서 지적하는 바와 같이 이것은 특히 어린이들의 경우에 사실이다. 어린이 발달의 아주 초기 단계인 생후 12개월과 36개월 사이의 어린이들에게 화면 보는 시간 및 영향을 추적한 최근 오스트레일리아의 한 연구를 인용한 콜슨은 걸음마 단계의 아기들이 화면을 보는 시간이 아주 짧을지라도 아기들이 사람들과 의미 있는 상호행동에 노출되는 시간이 줄어들게 되어 언어 발달이 심각하게 감소한다고 보고한다. 일본의 한 연구는 스마트폰을 보는 데 상당한 시간을 보내는 걸음마 단계의 아기들이 또한 더 낮은 발달지수를 기록한다는 것을 보여 주었다. 그는 이렇게 쓴다. “세 살이 되면 누적된 영향이 엄청나게 크다. 하루에 성인으로부터 듣는 단어의 수가 1100개 이상 줄어들고 자신을 표현할 기회는 840회 이상 감소하며 주고받는 대화에 참여하는 상황의 변화를 근 200번 놓치는 어린이의 세계를 상상해 보라.” 부모들이 흔히 자기네 스마트폰에 머리를 처박고 자녀들에게 말을 하거나 책을 읽어주지 않는 것이 이 문제를 더욱 악화시킨다. 부모와의 대화 및 책 읽어주기는 아이의 사회화, 언어, 중요한 사고 기술을 돕는 핵심 요소다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △take toll on-:-에 타격을 입히다 △score:지수 △change:변화 △back-and-forth:왕복 △compound:악화시키다, 더 심각하게 만들다