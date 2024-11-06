[WT논평] Smartphones are making us all a bit dumber(2)

Thus, smartphones are making us all a bit dumber, particularly our children. How can we reverse the damage?



First of all, as parents, we need to stop looking at smartphones as a digital babysitter that will entertain our children while we do other things.



Children crave relationship and interaction, especially with their mother, father and siblings. Without it, they struggle to grow beyond their finite world. Without it, they are like a plant kept in a dark room. They slowly wither away and never reach the potential of the plant that is exposed to light.



Thus, by not allowing them into our world, we are denying them the ability to flourish and thrive in the greater world.



We also need to read to our children so they can grasp language and expand their imagination. One study cited by Mr. Coulson found that parents who read one picture book with their children every day provide their children with exposure to an estimated 78,000 words each a year. These children enter school well ahead of their peers who have not had this experience.



And it means we need to quit burying our heads in our screens while ignoring the cognitive and relational needs of our children. This requires sacrifice which is critical to our well-being of all of us.



By pursuing the gratification of the moment offered on our digital screens, we are neglecting the long-term investments that we, as parents, need to make in our children for them to be successful in life.



Perhaps it is time for people of all ages to put down their smartphones - except for essential purposes - and start interacting with one another again - and articularly with our young children.

스마트폰은 우리 모두를 다소 바보로 만든다(2) 티머시 고글린(칼럼니스트) 따라서 스마트폰은 우리 모두를 다소 바보로 만들고 있다. 특히 우리 아이들이 그렇다. 우리는 어떻게 이 손상을 역전시킬 수 있을까. 무엇보다도 부모로서 우리는 다른 일을 할 때 우리 아이들을 즐겁게 해줄 디지털 보모로 스마트폰을 간주하는 것을 중단할 필요가 있다. 아이들은 관계와 상호작용을 몹시 원한다. 특히 자기 어머니와 아버지 및 형제들의 경우가 그렇다. 그것이 없을 경우 아이들은 그들의 유한한 세계 너머로 성장하기 위해 고생을 한다. 그것이 없을 경우 아이들은 암실에 갇힌 식물과도 같다. 아이들은 시들게 되어 햇빛에 노출되는 식물의 잠재력에 결코 도달하지 못한다. 따라서 아이들이 우리의 세계로 들어오는 것을 허용하지 않음으로써 우리는 아이들이 더 넓은 세계에서 번영하고 잘 사는 능력을 거부하고 있다. 우리는 또한 우리 아이들에게 책을 읽어 주어 아이들이 언어를 이해하고 상상력을 확장할 수 있도록 할 필요가 있다. 콜슨이 인용한 연구 하나는 매일 자기 아이들에게 그림책 한 권을 읽어주는 부모들이 매년 7만8000개로 추산되는 단어에 자기 아이들을 노출시키는 사실을 발견했다. 이러한 아이들은, 이 경험을 하지 않은 또래 아이들보다 훨씬 앞선 상태에서 학교에 입학한다. 그리고 그것은 우리가 우리 아이들의 인식 및 인간관계 상의 필요를 무시한 채 우리의 머리를 스마트폰 화면 속에 파묻는 짓을 그만둘 필요가 있다는 것을 의미한다. 여기에는, 우리 모두의 건강한 생활에 중요한 희생이 필요하다. 우리의 디지털 화면에 제공되는 순간적인 만족을 좇음으로써 우리는 부모로서 우리 아이들이 인생에서 성공하도록 만드는 데 필요한 장기적인 투자를 외면하고 있다. 모든 연령의 사람들이 긴요한 목적 외에는 자기 스마트폰을 내려놓고 다시 상호간, 특히 우리 어린 아이들과의 상호적인 행동을 시작할 때가 아마도 이제 된 듯하다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com