[WT 논평] Authoritarian states are determined to change the world order (1)

The axis of authoritarian states (Russia, China, Iran and North Korea) is determined to change the world order.



Russia has been on a roll: the 2008 invasion of Georgia, the seizure of Crimea in 2014 and the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine surprised an overconfident Vladimir Putin, yet the war continues, with Russian casualties exceeding 500,000.



From the time Russia invaded Ukraine, Mr. Putin has threatened to use tactical nuclear weapons. He recently announced a new nuclear doctrine: Aggression against Russia by any non-nuclear state, but with the participation or support of a nuclear one, should be considered a joint attack.



Moreover, he said Russia would be prepared to use nuclear weapons “upon receipt of reliable information of a massive launch of air and space attack weapons and their crossing of the state border.”



Russia has about 5,580 nuclear weapons, with 1,710 deployed; the U.S. has about 5,044 nuclear weapons, with about 1,770 deployed. Russia and the U.S. adhere to the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, which limits the number of deployed nuclear weapons.



Last year, Mr. Putin announced that Russia was suspending its participation with the U.S. in the New START treaty, the only treaty that limited both countries’ nuclear weapons.



China is focusing on an ambitious nuclear expansion program. It has about 500 nuclear weapons and is expected to have about 1,000 nuclear weapons by 2030 and 1,500 by 2035.



China’s Rocket Force, established by President Xi Jinping, receives significant resources for the nuclear modernization program. China is not a member of New START and continues to refuse to discuss its nuclear program with the U.S.

독재국가들은 세계질서를 바꿀 작정이다 (1) 조지프 R 디트라니(전 대북6자회담 미국 특사) 독재의 축 국가들인 러시아, 중국, 이란, 북한은 세계질서를 바꿀 작정이다. 러시아는 승승장구했다. 2008년에 조지아를 침공했고 2014년에 크름을 점령했으며 2022년 2월에 우크라이나를 침공했다. 우크라이나는 지나치게 자신만만했던 블라디미르 푸틴을 놀라게 했으나 전쟁은 아직도 계속되고 있으며 러시아의 사상자 수는 50만명을 넘는다. 러시아가 우크라이나를 침공했을 때부터 푸틴은 전술 핵무기를 사용하겠다고 위협했다. 그는 최근에 새로운 핵 독트린을 발표했다. 러시아를 침공하는 나라가 비핵 국가일지라도 핵 무장한 국가의 참여나 혹은 지원을 받을 경우는 연합 공격으로 간주한다는 것이다. 그뿐만 아니라 “러시아는 공중 및 우주 공격 무기가 대규모로 동원되고 그런 무기가 국경선을 넘는다는 믿을 만한 정보를 입수할 경우” 핵무기를 사용할 태세를 갖출 것이라고 푸틴은 말했다. 러시아는 대략 5580기의 핵무기를 보유하고 있으며 1710기가 배치되어 있다. 미국은 대략 5044기의 핵무기를 보유하고 있으며 대략 1770기가 배치되어 있다. 러시아와 미국은 새 전략무기감축조약(START)을 준수하고 있는데 이 조약은 배치되는 핵무기의 숫자에 제한을 둔다. 지난해 푸틴은 러시아가 미국과의 새 START 참여를 보류한다고 발표했다. 이 조약은 양국의 핵무기를 제한한 유일한 조약이다. 중국은 야심적인 핵 확장 계획에 초점을 맞추고 있다. 중국은 대략 500기의 핵무기를 보유하고 있으며 2030년에는 1000기, 2035년에 1500기를 보유할 것으로 예상된다. 시진핑 주석이 창설한 중국의 로켓군은 핵 현대화 계획을 위해 중요한 여러 가지 자원을 받는다. 중국은 새 START의 가입국이 아니며 자국의 핵 계획을 미국과 논의하기를 계속 거부하고 있다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com