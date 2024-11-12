[WT 논평] Authoritarian states are determined to change the world order (2)

China continues to encircle and threaten Taiwan and claim sovereignty over the South China Sea despite a 2016 U.N. Permanent Court of Arbitration ruling in favor of the Philippines that said China’s actions were unlawful. China continues to ignore the ruling.



This is also the China that continues to provide support to Russia for its war in Ukraine.



North Korea has about 50 nuclear weapons and enough fissile material to produce seven nuclear weapons per year. It also has a chemical and biological program, and in 2002, it was the only country that withdrew from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.



Since the failure of the February 2019 Hanoi Summit, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been in a race to build more nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles to launch them as far as the U.S.



Recently Mr. Kim threatened to use nuclear weapons and destroy South Korea if provoked. Mr. Kim made it clear: North Korea would use without hesitation all offensive forces, including nuclear weapons, if South Korea encroaches on its sovereignty.



North Korea is aligned with Russia, and they have pledged to defend each other if attacked. Indeed, North Korea is providing Russia with artillery shells and ballistic missiles for its war in Ukraine.



Iran enriches uranium to 60%, enabling it to produce weapons-grade uranium in a few weeks. The International Atomic Energy Agency monitors Iran’s nuclear-related activities and has expressed concern about not getting the access its monitors require to certify that Iran is in compliance with IAEA safeguards.



Moreover, Iran’s ballistic missile program is impressive. It is only a matter of time before Iran has ICBMs capable of targeting Europe and the U.S.

독재국가들은 세계질서를 바꿀 작정이다 (2) 조지프 R 디트라니(전 대북6자회담 미국 특사) 중국은 계속해서 대만을 포위하고 위협하며, 2016년 유엔 상설중재재판소가 필리핀을 지지하여 중국의 행동이 불법적이라고 언급한 판결을 내렸음에도 불구하고 중국은 남중국해에 대한 주권을 주장한다. 중국은 이 판결을 계속 무시한다. 우크라이나에서 러시아가 벌이는 전쟁에 계속 지원을 하는 나라 또한 중국이다. 북한은 대략 50기의 핵무기와 매년 7기의 핵무기를 생산하기에 충분한 핵분열 물질을 보유하고 있다. 북한은 또한 화학 및 생물학 계획을 유지하고 있으며 2002년에 핵확산금지조약을 탈퇴한 유일한 국가이다. 2019년 하노이 미·북 정상회담이 실패한 이후 북한 지도자 김정은은 핵무기 및 미국까지 발사할 수 있는 탄도미사일을 더 많이 생산하기 위해 서두르고 있다. 최근 들어 김정은은 도발할 경우 핵무기를 사용하여 한국을 파괴하겠다고 협박했다. 김정은은 다음과 같은 입장을 분명히 밝혔다. 만약 한국이 북한의 주권을 침해할 경우 북한은 핵무기를 포함한 모든 공격용 무력을 망설임 없이 사용할 것이다. 북한은 러시아와 보조를 맞추고 있으며 두 나라는 만약 공격받을 경우 서로를 방어해 주겠다고 약속했다. 러시아가 우크라이나에서 벌이는 전쟁을 위해서 북한이 러시아에 포탄과 탄도미사일을 제공하고 있는 것이 사실이다. 이란은 우라늄을 60%까지 농축하여 몇 주 안에 무기급 우라늄을 생산할 능력을 갖추고 있다. 국제원자력기구(IAEA)는 이란의 핵 관련 활동을 사찰하고 있으며 이란의 IAEA 보호장치 준수를 검증하는 데 필요한 접근을 자기네 사찰 요원들이 하지 못하는 사태를 우려했다. 그뿐만 아니라 이란의 탄도미사일 계획이 괄목할 만하다. 이란이 유럽과 미국을 목표로 삼을 수 있는 대륙간탄도미사일을 보유하는 것은 시간문제다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com