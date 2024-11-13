[WT논평] Russia’s imperial aims will not stop with Ukraine

In the early Soviet period, hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians were forcibly sent to remote parts of Russia. In their place, Russian peasants were brought to Ukraine to dilute the Ukrainian population and to provide the labor needs created when Holodomor, Stalin’s famine of 1932-33, resulted in the deaths of at least 4 million Ukrainians.



Senior Russian officials have repeatedly made territorial claims against the seven countries that, as a percentage of their gross domestic product, provide the most aid to Ukraine.



Five of them (Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland) joined NATO more than two decades ago as the only practical way of dealing with Moscow’s imperialistic ambitions.



Two others, Finland and Sweden, joined only after Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine made it impossible to see Moscow’s threat to their sovereignty as anything but existential.



They are not the only ones. Germany, France, the United Kingdom and other European countries have also come to believe that Russia’s imperial aims will not stop with Ukraine.



There is a growing consensus among European leaders that should Russia prevail in Ukraine, it would become necessary to deploy a large number of troops to NATO’s eastern borders.



That conviction drives their ongoing support of Ukraine as well as their own internal efforts to increase their respective defense budgets and industrial capabilities.



Absent an adequate U.S. supply of arms, Russia will likely continue to chip away at Ukrainian territory.



Given that reality, providing Ukraine with the weapons is the surest way to hasten the day that Russia offers Ukraine a peace.

러시아의 제국주의 목표는 우크라이나로 멈추지 않는다 허먼 퍼치너 주니어(미 외교정책협회 회장) 구소련 초창기에 수십만 명의 우크라이나인들이 러시아의 외딴 지역으로 강제 이주를 당했다. 우크라이나 인구를 희석시키고, 1932년부터 1933년에 걸쳐 스탈린이 초래하여 결과적으로 최소 400만명의 우크라이나 사람들을 죽게 한 대기근인 홀로도모르 때 발생한 노동력의 수요를 메우기 위해 러시아 농부들이 그들의 자리로 이주를 당했다. 러시아 정부의 고위관리들은 국민총생산의 비율 면에서 우크라이나에 가장 많은 원조를 제공하고 있는 7개 국가를 상대로 영토권을 되풀이하여 주장해 왔다. 그들 가운데 5개국인 덴마크, 에스토니아, 라트비아, 리투아니아, 폴란드는 모스크바의 제국주의적 야망에 대처하는 유일하게 현실적인 방법으로 20년도 더 지난 과거에 나토에 가입했다. 다른 두 나라인 핀란드와 스웨덴은, 러시아의 2022년 우크라이나 침공 이후 모스크바가 자기네 주권에 존망의 위협을 가한다고 볼 수밖에 없다는 것을 알아차린 다음에야 나토에 가입했다. 그들만이 러시아의 위협을 느끼는 유일한 국가집단은 아니다. 독일, 프랑스, 영국, 여타 유럽 국가들 역시 러시아의 제국주의적 목표가 우크라이나로 멈추지 않을 것이라고 믿게 되었다. 러시아가 우크라이나에서 승리할 경우 나토의 여러 동쪽 국경에 대규모 병력을 배치하는 것이 필요해질 것이라는 의견 통일이 유럽 지도자들 사이에서 퍼지고 있다. 유럽 국가들이 각기 자국의 국방 예산 및 산업 능력을 증대시키는 내부의 노력을 하면서 현재 우크라이나에 대한 지원을 계속하는 원동력은 바로 그러한 확신이다. 미국의 무기 지원이 없을 경우 러시아는 우크라이나 영토를 조금씩 깎아 먹을 가능성이 있다. 그런 현실에 비추어볼 때 우크라이나에 대한 무기 공급이, 러시아가 우크라이나에 평화를 제공하는 날을 앞당기는 가장 확실한 방법이다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com