러 로켓공격에 우크라 아파트 '폭삭' 기사입력 2024-11-13 00:24:09 기사수정 2024-11-13 00:24:09

epa11714427 A handout picture made available by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine shows the site of a rocket attack on a five-story residential building in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, 11 November 2024 amid the Russian invasion. At least seven people were injured, including two children, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) report. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES/2024-11-11 20:50:32/ <저작권자 ⓒ 1980-2024 ㈜연합뉴스. 무단 전재 재배포 금지, AI 학습 및 활용 금지>

11일(현지시간) 우크라이나 중부 도시 크리비리흐의 아파트가 러시아의 로켓 공격으로 부서진 채 흰 연기를 내며 불타고 있다. 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령 당선인 취임 전 우크라이나와의 전쟁에서 추가적인 우위를 점하기 위해 러시아가 공세를 강화하고 있다. <연합>

Copyrights ⓒ 세계일보 무단 전재 및 재배포 금지