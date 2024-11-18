[WT 논평] Peaceful reunification is no longer North Korea’s goal (1)

In 1961, the Soviet Union and North Korea signed the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance. In 1963, the Soviets provided North Korea with a research reactor at the Yongbyon Nuclear Research Center and significant missile technology assistance - and the promise of a light-water reactor - until the Soviet Union collapsed in December 1991.



North Korea’s alliance with the Soviet Union emboldened North Korean leader Kim Il Sung, resulting in myriad terrorist acts.



With the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, North Korea lost a key ally and supporter. It was forced to rely solely on China, with whom it had a 1961 Mutual Aid, Cooperation and Friendship Treaty, committing China to provide military assistance if North Korea were attacked.



This treaty is renewed every 20 years - 1981, 2001 and 2021. But it was China that normalized relations with South Korea in 1992 and focused on economic development and stability in the region. Leaders such as Deng Xiaoping no doubt made it clear to North Korea that its past reckless behavior was not in China’s interest.



Indeed, in 1992, North Korea and South Korea signed a denuclearization agreement, committing both nations to refrain from testing, manufacturing, producing, receiving, possessing, storing, deploying or using nuclear weapons. Nuclear energy would be used exclusively for peaceful purposes.



North Korea in the 1990s and 2000s sought a good, normal relationship primarily with the U.S. but also with South Korea and Japan. With the death of Kim Il Sung, his son Kim Jong Il took over and moved forward with the Agreed Framework with the U.S. and the Six-Party Talks hosted by China.



Both agreements committed North Korea to complete and verifiable denuclearization in return for economic development assistance and a path to normal relations with the U.S.

평화통일은 더 이상 북한의 목표가 아니다(1) 조지프 R 디트라니(전 대북6자회담 미국 특사) 1961년에 구소련과 북한은 우호 협력 상호 지원 조약에 서명했다. 1963년에 구소련은 북한의 영변 핵연구소 연구용 원자로와 중요한 미사일 기술 지원 및 경수용 원자로 제공을 약속하여 이런 양국 관계는 1991년 구소련 붕괴 때까지 지속되었다. 북한이 구소련과 동맹관계를 맺은 것은 북한 지도자 김일성을 대담하게 만들어 결과적으로 다수의 테러 행위가 초래되었다. 구소련이 1991년 붕괴됨으로써 북한은 핵심적인 동맹국과 지원자를 잃었다. 북한은 어쩔 수 없이 오로지 중국에 의존하게 되었다. 북한은 중국과 1961년에 상호 원조 협력 우호 조약을 체결했는데 이 조약에 따라 중국은 북한이 공격을 받을 경우 군사 지원을 제공하기로 약속했다. 이 조약은 20년마다 즉 1981년, 2001년, 2021년에 갱신되었다. 그러나 중국은 한국과 1992년에 관계를 정상화하고 경제개발 및 역내 안정에 초점을 맞추었다. 덩샤오핑 같은 중국 지도자들이 북한의 과거 무모한 행동이 중국의 이익과 부합하지 않았다는 점을 북한에 분명히 밝힌 데는 의문의 여지가 없다. 실제로 1992년에 북한과 한국은 비핵화 합의에 서명하고 양국이 핵무기의 실험, 제조, 생산, 입수, 가공, 저장, 배치, 사용을 자제하겠다고 약속했다. 핵에너지는 오로지 평화적인 목적으로만 사용하게 되었다. 1990년대와 2000년대에 북한은 주로 미국과 정상적이고도 좋은 관계를 추구했으나 한국 및 일본과도 그랬다. 김일성의 사망으로 그의 아들 김정일이 권력을 장악하여 미국과 합의의 틀 및 중국 주재의 6자회담을 추진했다. 이 두 합의에 따라 북한은 경제개발 지원 및 미국과의 관계 정상화의 길을 대가로 완전한, 검증 가능한 비핵화를 시행하기로 약속했다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com