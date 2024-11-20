佛 노트르담 대성당 재개관 기념주화 발행 기사입력 2024-11-20 19:32:08 기사수정 2024-11-20 19:32:08 글씨 크기 선택 가장 작은 크기 글자 한 단계 작은 크기 글자 기본 크기 글자 한 단계 큰 크기 글자 가장 큰 크기 글자 epa11728934 Paris Archbishop Laurent Ulrich holds a coin depicting Notre-Dame Cathedral of Paris, presented by the Monnaie de Paris mint, in Paris, France, 19 November 2024. Monnaie de Paris is celebrating the occasion of the reopening of Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris by presenting a new exclusive collection of coins from the 'Excellence a la Francaise' series to pay tribute to the reconstruction of Notre-Dame. Notre-Dame is scheduled to reopen to the public on 08 December. EPA/MOHAMMED BADRA 19일(현지시간) 프랑스 파리 조폐국인 모네드파리가 노트르담 대성당 재개관을 기념해 발행한 기념주화의 모습. 노트르담 대성당은 2019년 4월15일 보수공사 중 원인 미상의 화재로 첨탑과 그 주변 지붕이 무너져 내렸다. 5년간의 복구 작업 끝에 성당은 다음 달 7일 재개관한다. <연합> Copyrights ⓒ 세계일보 무단 전재 및 재배포 금지 연합 메뉴보기 페이스북 공유 트위터 공유 네이버 카카오톡 url 공유 페이스북 공유 카카오플친 공유 카카오스토리 공유