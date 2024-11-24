[WT논평] They see children as a threat to the planet

A recent survey found that not only do 30% of Generation Z members and millennials did not have or want to have children, but 23% thought it was irresponsible to do so because of climate change.



This lack of current and future births has ramifications for all aspects of our society, including education.



Jay Greene of The Heritage Foundation recently wrote that as our population ages, the biggest strain on fiscal budgets will be health care funding and entitlements for older adults, and schools will start to see their budgets tighten or slashed to take care of those nearing the end of life rather than those who are just starting out.



The other factor is religion. In states where religious faith is strong and encouraged, young couples are having children. That faith motivates young couples to have children and form strong families.



Conversely, in the more secular states, rather than practicing the sacrifice needed for parenting, young adults are either not marrying or are more likely after marrying to seek what they view as personal fulfillment. They see children as a detriment to their happiness or as a threat to the planet.



The faith and purpose of those having children is what will propel our nation from spiraling into a financial and cultural death knell - a death knell that is growing louder in those states where young populations are shrinking while older populations are exploding.



Perhaps no other factor will seal our future as a nation more than our current and future fertility rates. It is my hope that those who now say they do not have children or do not want them will come to understand that their future, as well as our nation’s, depends on their doing so.

그들은 어린이들을 지구에 대한 위협으로 본다 티머시 S 고글린(칼럼니스트) 최근의 한 조사는 Z세대와 밀레니얼 세대의 30%가 자녀를 갖지 않거나 혹은 갖기를 원하지 않을 뿐만 아니라 23%는 기후 변화 때문에 자녀를 갖는 것이 무책임하다고 생각했다. 현재와 미래의 이러한 출생 결핍이 교육을 포함한 우리 사회 모든 측면에 영향을 미친다. 헤리티지재단의 제이 그린은 우리의 인구가 고령화되는 가운데 재정예산에 가장 큰 압박을 받는 분야는 보건의료 자금조달과 노인 재정지원 혜택이 될 것이며, 인생을 방금 시작한 어린이들보다는 인생의 종말에 가까워지고 있는 노인들을 돌보기 위해서 각급 학교는 예산의 긴축이나 삭감을 당하는 상황을 맞게 될 것이라고 최근에 썼다. 또 다른 요인은 종교다. 종교 신앙이 강하고 장려되는 주에서는 젊은 부부들이 아이를 낳고 있다. 그런 신앙은 젊은 부부들이 자녀를 낳고 강력한 가족을 만드는 동기를 제공한다. 반대로 더 세속적인 주에서는 젊은 성인들이 부모노릇에 필요한 희생을 실천하기보다는 결혼을 안 하거나 혹은 결혼 후에 그들이 개인의 성취로 간주하는 것을 추구할 가능성이 더 높다. 그들은 아이들이 자기네 행복을 손상시키거나 혹은 행성 지구에 대한 위협으로 간주한다. 자녀를 갖는 사람들의 신앙과 목적은 우리나라가 재정적 종말이나 문화적 종말로 접어드는 사태에서 벗어나는 추진력을 제공한다. 그런 종말의 경고는 젊은 인구가 줄어드는 가운데 노령인구가 폭발적으로 늘어나는 주에서 점점 더 커지고 있다. 우리의 현재와 미래의 출산율보다 더 많이 한 국가로서 우리의 미래를 확정하는 요소도 아마 달리 없을 것이다. 자녀가 없거나 혹은 자녀를 원하지 않는다고 지금 말하는 사람들이 우리나라는 물론 그들의 미래가 그들의 그런 행동에 달려 있다는 것을 이해하게 되기를 필자는 희망한다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com