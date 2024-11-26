[WT논평] A program to entice disgruntled North Korean soldiers (1)

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which the Kremlin expected to topple the Kyiv government in days, has been a geopolitical catastrophe for President Vladimir Putin.



NATO membership for long-neutral Finland and Sweden, a Europe awakened from its post-Cold War slumber with a commitment to bigger defense budgets.



Mr. Putin has been forced to rely on its strategic rivals Iran and China, as well as North Korea, to keep his costly war going.



Not one to deliver lethal support to Mr. Putin’s war machine free of charge, the ruthless Mr. Kim will undoubtedly demand a quid pro quo from Russia. Exploiting its seat on the U.N. Security Council, Russia is providing a diplomatic lifeline to Mr. Kim’s “hermit kingdom.”



Emboldened by the new comprehensive strategic partnership security and defense pact, which he signed with Mr. Putin in June, Mr. Kim has new freedom to carry out an increasingly aggressive and destabilizing foreign policy on the Korean Peninsula and across the region.



Last month, North Korea test-fired its longest-ever intercontinental ballistic missile test, with enough range to reach the U.S. homeland.



North Korea will want food and financial assistance, as well as valuable battlefield experience for those North Korean soldiers deployed against the Ukrainians.



Mr. Kim is intent on improving North Korea’s satellite technology and missile delivery systems - including nuclear-armed submarines - and obtaining the technology to miniaturize nuclear warheads for placement on his missiles.

불만 품은 북한 병사들을 유인하는 계획(1) 대니얼 N 호프먼(칼럼니스트) 크레믈이 개전 초기에 며칠 안으로 키이우 정부를 넘어뜨릴 것으로 예상했던 러시아의 우크라이나 침공은 블라디미르 푸틴 대통령에게 지정학적인 재앙이 되었다. 오랜 기간 중립을 지킨 핀란드와 스웨덴이 나토에 가입하고 유럽이 냉전 이후의 잠에서 깨어나 국방 예산을 늘리겠다고 약속했다. 푸틴은 그의 값비싼 전쟁을 계속하기 위해서 북한은 물론 전략적인 경쟁 국가들인 이란, 중국에 의존하지 않을 수 없게 되었다. 푸틴이 우크라이나에서 가동 중인 전쟁 기계에 치명적인 지원을 무료로 제공하려는 나라는 없으며 무자비한 김정은이 북한의 지원 제공에 대해 러시아에 대가를 요구하리라는 데는 의심의 여지가 없다. 유엔 안전보장이사회에서 상임이사국 의석을 악용하는 러시아는 김정은의 “은자 왕국”에 외교적인 생명줄을 제공하고 있다. 블라디미르 푸틴과 6월에 새로 서명한 포괄전략협력안보방위조약으로 대담해진 김정은은 갈수록 공격적으로 변하는 외교정책을 추진할 수 있는 새로운 자유를 얻게 되었다. 이러한 김정은의 외교정책 추진은 한반도와 동북아시아 전역의 안정을 깨뜨리게 된다. 지난달 북한은 미국 본토에 도달하기에 충분한 사거리를 가진 대륙간탄도미사일 발사 실험을 했는데 이 대륙간탄도미사일은 북한에서 사거리가 가장 긴 탄도미사일이다. 북한은 러시아와 싸우는 우크라이나에 대항하여 전쟁터에 배치된 북한군 병사들이 얻게 되는 소중한 실전 경험은 물론 그에 덧붙여서 러시아의 식량 및 재정적인 지원을 원할 것이다. 김정은은 핵무기로 무장한 잠수함을 포함하여 북한이 보유하고 있는 미사일 운반체제 및 위성 기술을 개량할 심산이다. 그는 또 북한이 보유한 미사일에 장착할 핵탄두의 소형화를 위한 기술을 습득할 의도를 지니고 있다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △topple:넘어뜨리다 △slumber:잠 △ethal:치명적인 △free of charge:무료로 △quid pro quo:대가로 주는 것 △carry out:수행하다 △miniaturize:소형화하다 △placement:설치, 배치