[WT논평] A program to entice disgruntled North Korean soldiers (2)

Mr. Kim will no doubt expect Russia to share intelligence on the U.S. and other adversaries and the cyber hacking tools North Korea needs to penetrate U.S. networks more effectively.



The presence of North Korean troops in the most destructive ground war in Europe since World War II is unprecedented. The incoming Trump administration would do well to make North Korea and Russia pay a price for their collaboration.



The U.S. should encourage South Korea to supply arms directly to Ukraine. A direct supply line from Seoul to Kyiv would be a force multiplier for Ukraine’s desperate defense of its homeland.



The American intelligence community needs to step up its full-court press to recruit Russian sources, particularly those with access to sensitive information about Mr. Putin’s North Korea strategy, and work with Ukraine to build a defector program designed to entice disgruntled North Korean soldiers and officers.



The Biden administration’s strategy failed to account for the fact that the Kremlin’s war on Ukraine is, ironically, the oxygen for Russia’s unholy alliance with China, Iran and North Korea.



Rather than appease Mr. Putin, the U.S. should permit Ukraine to strike military targets in Russia with NATO munitions. The Trump administration will need to define what Ukrainian victory looks like.



The administration should ensure that Kyiv enters any cease-fire talks from a position of strength.



Russians have a saying: “Free cheese can only be found in a mousetrap.” The Trump administration can demonstrate to North Korea (and China and Iran in the bargain) that an alliance with Russia is like getting caught in a mousetrap.

오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com