[WT논평] The possibility of another war on the Korean Peninsula (2)

North Korea is now aligned with Russia, with a mutual defense treaty that commits each to defend the other if attacked. North Korea is providing Russia with significant quantities of artillery shells and ballistic missiles. North Korea reportedly sent 10,000 special forces troops to Russia recently to aid Russia in its war of aggression in Ukraine.



Indeed, North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs continue to grow exponentially, with North Korea’s launch of an Intercontinental ballistic missile - the Hwasong-19 - capable of reaching anywhere in the United States.



North Korea’s Constitution has been amended to make South Korea and the U.S. the nation’s principal enemies, with North Korea eschewing reunification with South Korea while destroying all roads and rail lines that connect the two.



North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, now aligned with Russia, may be emboldened to incite conflict on the peninsula. From 1950 to 1953, Korean War resulted in significant U.S., South Korea, Chinese and North Korean casualties. The 1953 armistice stopped the fighting, yet hostilities continue.



The possibility of another war on the Korean Peninsula is greater now than any time since 1953. This time, however, a North Korea aligned with Russia, committed to come to the defense of North Korea if attacked, reportedly has tactical and strategic nuclear weapons, and Mr. Kim has threatened to use them.



In short, the administration of President-elect Donald Trump will inherit a multitude of foreign policy challenges that will require his immediate attention. And based on his first term as president, it’s likely Mr. Trump will personally interact with Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Kim Jong-Un in an effort to resolve some or all of these issues.

한반도에서 또 한 차례 전쟁 가능성 (2) 조지프 R 디트라니(전 미 대북6자회담 특사) 북한은 양국이 공격받을 경우 상호지원을 약속하는 상호방위조약을 맺어 현재 러시아와 동맹 관계를 유지하고 있다. 북한은 상당한 분량의 포탄과 탄도미사일을 러시아에 공급하고 있다. 북한은 우크라이나에서 침공전쟁을 벌이고 있는 러시아를 원조하기 위해 최근 1만명의 특수부대 병력을 러시아에 파견한 것으로 알려졌다. 북한이 미국 전역에 도달할 수 있는 대륙간탄도미사일인 화성 19를 발사함으로써 북한의 탄도미사일 계획이 기하급수적으로 계속 확장되고 있다. 북한이 남북한을 연결하는 모든 도로와 철도를 파괴하고 한국과의 재통일을 회피하는 가운데 한국 및 미국을 자국의 주적으로 삼기 위해서 자기네 헌법을 개정했다. 지금 러시아와 연합한 북한 지도자 김정은이 대담해져서 한반도의 무력충돌을 부추길 가능성이 있다. 1950년부터 1953년까지 계속된 한국전쟁은 미국, 한국, 중국, 북한의 사상자 다수를 발생시키는 결과를 빚었다. 1953년의 정전협정이 전투를 중지시켰으나 아직도 적대행위는 계속되고 있다. 한반도에서 또 다른 전쟁이 발발할 가능성은 1953년 이후 지금 그 어느 때보다 크다. 그러나 북한과 연합하여 북한이 공격받을 경우 방어해 주기로 약속한 러시아와 연합한 북한이 이번에는 전술 핵무기와 전략 핵무기를 보유하고 김정은은 핵무기 사용을 위협하고 있다. 간단히 말해서 도널드 트럼프 대통령 당선인의 미국 행정부는 그의 즉각적인 주목을 요구하는 다수의 외교정책 과제를 물려받게 될 것이다. 그리고 그의 첫 번째 대통령 임기에 바탕을 두고 볼 때 트럼프가 이러한 현안의 일부나 혹은 전부를 해결하기 위한 노력으로 블라디미르 푸틴, 시진핑, 김정은과 개인적인 소통을 할 가능성이 있다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △eschew:피하다 △significant:커다란, 중요한 △hostilities:적대행위 △ersonally:직접, 개인적으로 △interact:소통하다