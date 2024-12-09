[WT논평] Containment policy aginst China (1)

American policy toward China is 80% correct, but in the other 20% lies America’s great vulnerability.



Even with its problems ― real estate debt bubbles, waning investor and consumer confidence, and the paradox of a declining labor force with record youth unemployment ― China still boasts the world’s second-largest economy.



China has accomplished parity or superiority in manufacturing process technologies, supercomputers, artificial intelligence, solar panels, electric vehicles and batteries.



It boasts the world’s largest navy. With hypersonic and carrier-killing missiles, it threatens the U.S. capacity to defend Taiwan and keep lanes of commerce open in the South China Sea.



The Biden administration has taken bold steps to shore up U.S. competitiveness in semiconductors, electric vehicles and green energy technologies. But those are terribly expensive, bloat the federal deficit and threaten to tax Americans through inflation.



Despite Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s denials that we are not seeking to constrain China’s development, cutting off exports of leading-edge technologies ― including the machine tools used to make the most advanced chips ― and maintaining the Trump tariffs partially have that effect.



It’s a rework of Walter Kennan’s 1947 containment policy ― this time with China as the target. This will require nonaligned nations ― especially those in Indochina and the South Pacific ― to choose between China and the West.



Despite increasing U.S. defense spending to $858 billion in 2023, the Pentagon lacks the resources to definitively deter aggression in Taiwan and the South China Sea ― in no small measure because we are tied down defending Europe and maintaining a muscular presence in the Middle East.

중국에 대한 봉쇄정책 (1) 피터 모리치(메릴랜드대 경영학 명예교수) 미국의 대중국 정책은 80%가 올바르지만 다른 20%에는 미국의 커다란 취약성이 포함되어 있다. 부동산 부채 거품과 투자자 및 소비자의 줄어드는 확신, 기록적인 청년실업을 동반한 노동력 감소의 역설 등 자체적인 각종 문제에도 불구하고 중국은 여전히 세계 2위의 경제대국임을 자랑한다. 중국은 제조 공정 기술과 슈퍼컴퓨터 및 인공지능(AI)과 태양 전지판과 전기 차량 및 배터리 분야에서 동등하거나 우월한 지위를 성취했다. 중국은 세계 최대 규모의 해군을 자랑한다. 극초음속 미사일과 항공모함 격파용 미사일을 보유한 중국은 미국이 대만을 지키고 남중국해의 상선 해로를 계속 열어두는 역량을 위협하고 있다. 바이든 행정부는 반도체, 전기차량, 녹색 에너지 기술 분야에서 미국의 경쟁력을 강화하기 위해 여러 가지 과감한 조치를 취했다. 그러나 그러한 조치는 극심하게 비용이 많이 들어가고 연방정부의 재정적자를 팽창시키며 인플레이션을 통한 세금으로 미국인들을 위협한다. 우리의 첨단 반도체 생산에 사용되는 기계 장비를 포함한 첨단 기술의 수출 축소가 중국의 발전을 억제하는 데 목적이 있는 것이 아니라고 재닛 옐런 미국 재무장관이 부인하고 있음에도 불구하고 트럼프의 관세를 유지하는 것은 부분적으로 그런 효과를 발휘한다. 그것은 월터 케넌의 1947년 소련 봉쇄정책의 재가동인데 이번에는 중국이 표적이다. 여기에는 비동맹 국가들 특히 인도차이나와 남태평양의 국가들이 중국과 서방 사이에서 선택하는 것이 필요할 것이다. 미국이 2023년에 국방비 지출을 8580억달러로 증액했음에도 불구하고, 우리는 유럽을 방어하고 중동에 강력한 군사력을 유지하는 일에 얽매여 있기 때문에 미국 국방부는 대만과 남중국해에서 중국의 침공을 확실하게 저지할 수 있는 자원이 상당히 결여되어 있다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com