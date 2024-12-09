[WT논평] Containment policy aginst China (2)

Europe can’t afford to defend itself against Russia and support Ukraine alone and contribute assistance to Israel, because its economies and national budgets are strapped by decarbonization and dealing with the loss of cheap Russian natural gas.



In the wake of record pandemic spending, the European Fiscal Board is pushing European Union members to rein in deficits. Failure to comply will force much higher interest rates to contain inflation.



Our joint U.S.-European policy of not provoking Vladimir Putin by giving Kyiv the weapons needed to completely push Russia out of occupied territory and establish secure borders almost guarantees the war will grind on endlessly.



By not giving Kyiv what it needs to deliver a knockout punch now, Europe and the U.S. have made the long-term financial drain of the war much greater and invited the Iran-supported Hamas attack on Israel.



Also, Europe can’t afford to defend itself because U.S. industrial and trade policies have turned protectionist against our friends.



In Germany, for example, manufacturers are forced to relocate operations to China and the United States by the loss of cheap natural gas from Russia and the attraction of subsidies provided by CHIPS and Science Act and Inflation Reduction Act.



The U.K., our strongest and most steadfast ally, banked on negotiating a free trade agreement with the United States to complement its free trade arrangement with the EU to accommodate Brexit. But the Biden administration is convinced all new free trade agreements are a threat to America’s middle class and denies the U.K. an agreement.

중국에 대한 봉쇄정책 (2) 피터 모리치(메릴랜드대 경영학 명예교수) 유럽 각국의 경제와 국가 예산은 탈탄소화에 묶여 있고 값싼 러시아 천연가스의 상실에 대처해야 하기 때문에 독자적으로 러시아를 막아내고 우크라이나를 지원하며 이스라엘에 대한 원조에 기여할 수가 없다. 기록적인 팬데믹(감염병 세계적 대유행) 예산의 여파 속에서 유럽재정위원회는 유럽연합(EU) 회원국들이 국가 예산적자를 억제하도록 촉구하고 있다. 이를 따르는 데 실패할 경우 인플레이션 억제를 위해 훨씬 높은 금리를 강요당할 것이다. 점령지에서 러시아를 완전히 밀어내고 안전한 국경선을 확립하는 데 필요한 무기를 키이우에 제공함으로써 블라디미르 푸틴을 도발하는 공동정책을 미국과 유럽이 취하지 않는 것은 전쟁을 무한정 오래 끌도록 보장하는 것이나 다름없다. 지금 우크라이나가 치명타를 날리는 데 필요한 것을 키이우에 제공하지 않음으로써 유럽과 미국은 전쟁으로 인한 장기적인 재정 고갈을 훨씬 크게 키웠고 이란이 지원하는 하마스가 이스라엘을 공격하는 사태를 불렀다. 미국이 산업 및 무역 정책을 우리의 우호국들과 맞서는 보호주의로 전환했기 때문에 유럽은 또한 독자적으로 스스로를 방어할 수가 없다. 예를 들어 독일에서는 제조업체들이 러시아산 천연가스 상실, 미국의 반도체 및 과학법과 인플레이션방지법(IRA)으로 제공되는 정부보조금의 유인에 의해 사업체를 중국과 미국으로 옮기지 않을 수 없게 되었다. 미국의 가장 강력하고 지속적인 동맹국인 영국은 브렉시트(EU 탈퇴)를 수용하기 위해 EU와의 자유무역협정(FTA)을 보완할 목적으로 미국과 FTA 협상을 하기를 기대했다. 그러나 바이든 행정부는 완전히 새로운 FTA가 미국 중산층을 위협할 것으로 확신하고 영국과의 협정을 거부하고 있다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △strap: 끈으로 묶다 △rein in: 억제하다 △comply: 따르다 △grind on: 오래 끌다 △steadfast: 변함없는 △bank on: 의지하다, 기대하다 △complement: 보완하다 △accommodate: 수용하다