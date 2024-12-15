[WT논평] Assad’s fall does not signify peace for Syria (1)

The swift collapse of Mr. Assad’s regime in the absence of Russian and Iranian support highlights how fragile his hold on power was all along.



A resolute and timely U.S. response in 2013 could have changed the course of Syrian history and spared millions from the horrors of war. Mr. Obama’s legacy in Syria will remain a cautionary tale of what happens when rhetoric outpaces action.



As Mr. Assad’s regime fell apart in a matter of days, the Biden administration has been cautious to speak with authority. This vacuum of American initiative or even voice allows regional powers such as Israel and Turkey to dictate the terms of Syria’s future.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s proactive strategy - including precision strikes on Iranian targets in Syria and swiftly moving troops into the buffer zone in the Golan Heights in the aftermath of Mr. Assad’s fall - will outpace Washington’s slow-moving policy apparatus.



Meanwhile, Turkey’s maneuvers in northern Syria, particularly against Kurdish groups, reflect Ankara’s ability to pursue its agenda without significant U.S. oversight.



The Biden administration has yet to articulate a cohesive strategy, leaving the U.S. playing second fiddle to regional actors focused on shaping the post-Assad landscape in ways that may not align with American interests.



Mr. Assad’s fall does not signify peace for Syria. Instead, it starts a new and perhaps more complex conflict. The Islamic State group, emboldened by the power vacuum, is already said to be resurging.



Kurdish groups are scrambling to secure their position against both IS and a potentially aggressive Turkey.

아사드 몰락은 시리아의 평화를 의미하지 않는다 (1) 쿠르트 데이비스 2세 (외교협회 회원) 러시아와 이란의 지원이 없는 상황에서 아사드 정권이 신속하게 붕괴한 것은 그동안 그의 집권이 얼마나 허약했는지를 잘 보여준다. 2013년에 미국이 단호하고 시의적절하게 대응했다면 시리아 역사의 진로를 바꾸고 수백만 명의 사람들을 전쟁의 참상으로부터 구원할 수 있었다. 시리아 내에 남겨진 오바마의 유산은 과장된 발언이 행동을 앞서갈 때 무슨 일이 벌어지는가 알려주는 교훈적인 이야기로 남을 것이다. 아사드 정권이 며칠 사이에 허물어지고 있을 때 바이든 행정부는 권위 있는 발언을 하는 데 조심스러웠다. 이번 같은 미국의 주도권 행사나 혹은 목소리의 공백은 이스라엘과 터키 같은 지역 강대국들이 시리아의 미래를 결정하는 조건을 지시하도록 허용한다. 이스라엘 총리 베냐민 네타냐후의 선제적인 전략이 워싱턴의 느리게 움직이는 정책기구를 앞설 것이다. 선제 전략 가운데는 시리아 내 이란의 표적들을 정밀타격하고 아사드가 몰락한 여파 속에서 병력을 신속하게 골란고원의 완충지대 안으로 이동시킨 조치가 포함된다. 한편 터키가 북부 시리아에서 벌인 기동훈련, 특히 쿠르드 단체들에 대항하는 기동훈련은 미국의 중요한 감독 부재 속에서 자국의 정책 목표를 추구하는 앙카라의 능력을 반영한다. 바이든 행정부는 아직 통합적인 전략을 분명히 밝히지 않음으로써, 미국의 국가이익과 부합하지 않을 가능성이 있는 방식으로 아사드 이후의 상황을 결정하는 데 초점을 맞추고 있는 지역 세력들의 보조자로 미국을 전락시키고 있다. 아사드의 몰락은 시리아의 평화를 의미하지 않는다. 대신 그것은 새롭고 어쩌면 더욱 복잡한 충돌을 시작하도록 만든다. 이슬람 국가 집단은 세력 공백에 대담해져서 이미 부활하고 있는 것으로 전해진다. 쿠르드 단체들은 이슬람국가와 잠재적으로 침략적인 터키에 대항하는 자기네 입지를 확보하기 위해 경쟁하고 있다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com