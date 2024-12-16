[WT논평] Assad’s fall does not signify peace for Syria (2)

Ankara’s opposition to Kurdish autonomy complicates U.S. efforts to support its Kurdish allies, which were pivotal in the fight against IS. A Turkish-Kurdish conflict could undermine regional stability and inadvertently strengthen IS.



The U.S. will need to balance Turkey’s NATO status with the need to protect Kurdish forces ― a dilemma that risks alienating both allies.



Donald Trump’s insistence on the U.S. staying out of Syria’s quagmire seems prescient. Mr. Trump’s critics deride his reluctance to engage in deep military intervention as isolationist.



Syria remains a deeply fractured nation, and any attempt at nation-building would likely be futile and costly. The battle between IS and Kurdish forces for power will raise both the financial and human costs of nation-building.



The weakening of Mr. Assad’s key backers ― Russia and Iran ― has reshaped the Middle East’s power dynamics. Russia, bogged down in its war in Ukraine, was unable to maintain its military and economic support for Mr. Assad.



Iran, meanwhile, has been battered by relentless Israeli operations targeting its assets in Syria, Lebanon and beyond, including the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.



While the diminishing influence of these adversaries creates openings for the U.S. and its allies, it also leaves a dangerous void. The absence of Russian and Iranian control could lead to greater instability, with extremist groups and competing militias vying for dominance.



The U.S. must revisit whether it will continue to watch from the sidelines. The stakes are high, and history will not be kind to those who fail to act decisively.

아사드 몰락은 시리아의 평화를 의미하지 않는다 (2) 커트 데이비스 2세 (외교협회 회원) 쿠르드족 자치에 대한 앙카라의 반대는 자국의 쿠르드족 동맹세력들을 지원하는 미국의 노력을 복잡하게 만든다. 쿠르드 동맹세력들은 이슬람국가에 대항하는 전투에서 중심축이었다. 터키와 쿠르드의 충돌은 지역의 안정 기반을 약화하고 의도치 않게 이슬람국가(IS)를 강화할 수 있다. 미국은 터키의 북대서양조약기구(NATO·나토) 회원국 지위와 쿠르드 병력 보호의 필요성 사이에 균형을 맞추는 것이 필요할 것이다. 이는 양쪽의 동맹세력들과 멀어질 위험을 안고 있다. 도널드 트럼프가 시리아의 수렁에 개입해서는 안 된다고 강조한 것은 선견지명이 있는 것으로 보인다. 트럼프를 비판하는 사람들은 그가 깊숙한 군사개입에 관여하기를 꺼리는 태도를 고립주의라고 조롱한다. 시리아는 심각하게 분열된 국가로 남아 있으며 국가 건설을 위한 모든 시도는 대가만 큰 허사가 될 가능성이 있다. IS와 쿠르드 병력 사이의 권력 장악을 위한 전투는 국가 건설의 재정적, 인적 비용 양쪽을 모두 높일 것이다. 아사드의 핵심 지원자들이었던 러시아와 이란의 약화가 중동의 세력 역학관계의 형태를 다시 만들었다. 우크라이나 전쟁의 수렁에 빠져 있는 러시아는 아사드에 대한 군사 및 경제 지원을 계속할 수가 없었다. 한편 이란은 시리아, 레바논, 여타 지역에 있는 이란의 자산을 표적으로 삼은 이스라엘의 무자비한 작전에 타격을 받았다. 그런 타격 가운데는 헤즈볼라 지도자 하산 나스랄라 살해가 포함된다. 이런 적들의 영향력 감소가, 미국과 동맹국들의 개입 착수의 기회를 만들고 있는 가운데 이는 또한 위험한 세력 공백 또한 남겨 놓는다. 러시아와 이란의 통제가 없는 상황은, 과격파 단체들 및 서로 경쟁하는 민병대들이 지배권을 다투는 더 큰 불안정으로 이어질 수 있다. 미국은 방관을 계속할 것인지 재검토할 필요가 있다. 걸린 이해관계는 크고 역사는 단호한 행동에 실패하는 자에게 친절하지 않을 것이다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com