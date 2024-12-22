[WT논평] The Middle East is at a crossroads

This moment is a historic opportunity to reshape the Middle East and confront threats looming for decades. Yet this transformation will remain incomplete without addressing the most dangerous element of all: Iran’s nuclear program.



Israel faces a direct and explicit existential threat. Iran’s leaders openly call for its destruction. But the threat extends far beyond rhetoric.



Over decades, Iran has pursued its vision of regional domination through two main strategies: arming proxy militias across the Middle East and advancing a nuclear weapons program. These twin ambitions have destabilized the region and created persistent threats to Israel and its neighbors.



Though this strategy partially succeeded, with multiple fronts opening against Israel, it also revealed the limits of Iran’s power and the resilience of the Israeli military.



Hamas, once a formidable threat, has been decimated. Its leadership is shattered, its military infrastructure destroyed and its political control over the Gaza Strip dissolved.



In the north, Hezbollah has suffered a similar fate. After months of fighting, much of its leadership has been eliminated, and its strategic capabilities - painstakingly built with Iranian support - have been significantly eroded.



The collapse of the Assad regime in Syria marks the most dramatic shift in the region. This event not only liberated Syria from one of its most oppressive leaders but also severed a crucial link in Iran’s Axis of Resistance.



Without Mr. Assad, Iran has lost a key ally and the vital land corridor through which it supplied Hezbollah with weapons and support. Hezbollah, now isolated and surrounded by adversaries, is no longer the threat it once was.

중동은 십자로에 서 있다 (1) 슈키 프리드먼(유대 민족 정책연구소 사무국장) 지금 이 순간은 중동의 형태를 다시 만들고 수십년 동안 닥쳐올 여러 위협에 대처할 기회이다. 그러나 무엇보다도 가장 위험한 요소, 즉 이란의 핵 계획을 처리하지 않고는 이런 변화가 여전히 불완전할 것이다. 이스라엘은 직접적이고 분명한 생존의 위협에 직면해 있다. 이란 지도자들은 이스라엘의 파괴를 공개적으로 촉구한다. 그러나 이 위협은 과장된 발언을 훨씬 넘어간다. 지난 수십년 동안 이란은 두 가지 주된 전략을 통해 지역을 지배하겠다는 환상을 좇고 있다. 그 전략은 중동 전역의 앞잡이 민병대를 무장시키고 핵무기 계획을 추진하는 것이다. 이 쌍둥이 야심은 지역을 불안정하게 만들었고 이스라엘 및 그 이웃 나라들에 대한 항구적인 위협을 초래했다. 이 전략이 부분적으로 성공하여 이스라엘에 대항하는 다수의 전선을 열었지만 그것은 또한 이란이 지닌 힘의 한계와 이스라엘 군사력의 탄력성을 드러내기도 했다. 한때는 가공할 위협이었던 하마스는 극심한 손상을 입었다. 하마스 지도부는 산산조각이 나고 군사 인프라는 파괴되었으며 가자지구에 대한 정치적 통제력은 와해되었다. 북쪽의 헤즈볼라도 비슷한 운명을 겪었다. 여러 달에 걸친 전투 후에 헤즈볼라 지도부의 대부분이 제거되었고 이란의 지원 속에 힘들여 구축한 여러 가지 전략적인 역량은 현저하게 약화되었다. 시리아의 아사드 정권 붕괴는 역내의 가장 극적인 변화를 나타낸다. 이 사건은 시리아를 가장 압제적인 지도자 중 하나로부터 해방시켰을 뿐만 아니라 이란 저항의 축 안의 중요한 고리도 잘랐다. 아사드가 없는 상황에서 이란은 핵심 동맹자와 헤즈볼라에게 무기와 지원을 제공했던 통로인 중요한 육상회랑을 잃었다. 이제 고립된 채 적들에게 둘러싸인 헤즈볼라는 과거와 같은 위협이 더 이상 아니다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com