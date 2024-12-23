[WT논평] The Middle East is at a crossroads (2)

Despite these setbacks, Iran remains the region’s most dangerous actor. With its proxy network significantly weakened, Tehran has accelerated its nuclear ambitions.



According to recent reports by the International Atomic Energy Agency, Iran has enriched uranium at unprecedented levels, bringing it within months of achieving a nuclear weapon. Increasingly, it appears that Iran has already decided to pursue nuclear weapons, abandoning even the pretense of restraint.



This escalation demands a decisive response. The collapse of Iran’s proxy networks presents a rare and urgent opportunity to strike its nuclear program. While Israel cannot destroy Iran’s deeply buried nuclear sites on its own, it can deliver a significant blow to delay their progress.



For such an operation to succeed, however, Israel requires American support ? both operationally and diplomatically. U.S. backing would not only enhance Israel’s ability to target critical sites but also help manage the likely fallout, including Iranian retaliation.



This moment is pivotal not just for Israel but for the entire Middle East and the Western world. Iran’s acquisition of nuclear weapons would embolden its leaders to escalate their aggression across the region and beyond.



Tehran’s fundamentalist regime already sponsors terrorism on multiple continents. A nuclear-armed Iran would threaten the stability of Europe, the security of the United States and the safety of allies worldwide.



The Middle East is at a crossroads. After years of bloodshed, there is an opportunity to reshape the region into one of greater stability and prosperity. But this future cannot be realized while Iran remains on the brink of nuclear capability.

중동은 십자로에 서 있다 (2) 슈키 프리드먼(유대 민족 정책연구소 사무국장) 이러한 차질에도 불구하고 이란은 역내의 가장 위험한 행동주체이다. 앞잡이 조직망이 현저히 약화된 가운데 테헤란은 자국의 핵 야망에 박차를 가하고 있다. 국제원자력기구가 최근에 내놓은 일련의 보고에 따르면, 이란이 전례 없는 수준의 우라늄을 농축하여 몇 달 내에 핵무기를 제조하는 단계에 이르렀다. 이란은 자제하는 듯한 자세조차도 내팽개친 가운데 점점 더 핵무기 조달에 매진하기로 이미 결정한 것으로 보인다. 이러한 상황 악화는 단호한 대응을 요구한다. 이란의 앞잡이 조직망의 붕괴는 이란의 핵 계획을 타격할 수 있는 드물고도 긴급한 기회를 제공한다. 이란의 지하 깊이 묻힌 핵 시설을 이스라엘이 파괴할 수는 없으나 이스라엘은 이란 핵 계획 진전을 늦출 수 있는 중대한 타격을 가할 수는 있다. 그러나 그런 작전이 성공하기 위해서 이스라엘은 작전이나 외교의 양면에서 미국의 지원이 필요하다. 미국의 지원은 이스라엘이 이란의 중요한 핵 시설을 타격하는 능력을 향상시킬 뿐만 아니라 또한 이란의 보복을 포함한 있을 수 있는 좋지 못한 결과를 수습하는 것도 돕는다. 이 순간은 이스라엘뿐만 아니라 중동 전체와 서방세계에 중추적인 기회다. 이란의 핵무기 습득은 이란 지도자들을 대담하게 만들어 중동전역과 그 너머까지 침략행위를 가중시키도록 만들 것이다. 테헤란의 근본주의 정권은 다수의 대륙에서 테러행위를 이미 후원하고 있다. 핵으로 무장한 이란은 유럽의 안정과 미국의 안보 및 전 세계 동맹국들의 안전을 위협할 것이다. 중동은 십자로에 서 있다. 여러 해에 걸친 유혈사태 뒤 중동을 재구축하여 더욱 안정되고 번영하는 지역의 하나로 만들 기회가 찾아왔다. 그러나 이란이 여전히 핵무기를 보유하기 직전의 상황에서는 이러한 미래는 실현이 불가능하다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com