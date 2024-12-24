[WT논평] North Korea needs the international development assistance

Recently, North Korea publicly tested suicide drones that could be provided to Russia for its war with Ukraine. North Korea has publicly eschewed reunification with South Korea.



I’ve often been asked why we should care about North Korea. My response hasn’t changed over the years: We don’t want another Korean War, this time with a nuclear North Korea with ballistic missiles capable of targeting our allies in South Korea and Japan and, most recently, with ICBMs capable of targeting the U.S.



Although North Korea knows it would be suicidal to use nuclear weapons against Seoul or Tokyo, the likelihood of an emboldened North Korea, now aligned with Russia, using conventional weapons to incite conflict with South Korea, is greater now than at any time since the Korean War.



We should not give up on North Korea. Except for the past four years, the U.S. has had routine senior-level contact with North Korea and discussed the normalization of relations .



Kim Jong Un knows that North Korea’s allied relationship with Russia and its support for Moscow’s invasion of a sovereign nation will prevent North Korea from receiving the international development assistance it wants and needs and the international legitimacy it seeks.



Aligning with a pariah state - Russia - that will again abandon North Korea, as it did in 2001 with the implosion of the Soviet Union, is not what Mr. Kim wants.



Given the relationship Mr. Trump has with Mr. Kim, it’s likely North Korea will respond favorably to an overture that proposes the eventual lifting of sanctions on an action-for-action basis as North Korea halts the production of fissile material for nuclear weapons and halts nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches.

북한은 국제적인 개발 지원이 필요하다 조지프 R 디트라니(전 미 대북6자회담 특사) 최근 북한은 우크라이나와 전쟁을 벌이는 러시아에 공급될 수 있는 자폭 드론을 공개 실험했고 한국과의 재통일을 공개적으로 회피했다. 우리가 북한에 관심을 가져야 할 이유에 관해 필자는 종종 질문을 받았다. 필자의 대답은 수년 동안 변함이 없었다. 우리는 또 한 차례 한국전쟁을 원하지 않으며 이번에는 우리의 동맹국들인 한국과 일본을 표적으로 삼을 수 있는 탄도미사일과 가장 최근에는 미국을 표적으로 삼을 수 있는 대륙간탄도미사일을 보유하고 핵무기로 무장한 북한을 상대해야 한다. 서울이나 도쿄를 상대로 핵무기를 사용하는 것이 자살행위가 되리라는 것을 북한이 알고 있음에도 불구하고 지금 러시아와 동맹을 맺어 대담해진 북한이 재래식 무기를 사용하여 한국과의 무력충돌을 조장할 가능성이 한국전쟁 이후 그 어느 때보다도 지금 더 크다. 우리는 북한을 포기해서는 안 된다. 지난 4년을 제외하고 미국은 북한과 고위급 접촉을 정례적으로 하면서 관계 정상화를 논의했다. 북한이 러시아와 맺은 동맹 관계와 모스크바의 주권국가 침공에 대한 북한의 지원은 북한이 원하고 필요로 하는 국제적인 개발 원조 및 북한이 추구하는 국제적인 정통성을 얻는 것을 막으리라는 점을 김정은은 알고 있다. 따돌림받는 나라이며, 구소련의 내부 붕괴로 2001년에 그랬던 것처럼 다시 북한을 버리게 될 러시아와 공동보조를 취하는 것은 김정은이 원하는 바가 아니다. 트럼프와 김정은 사이의 관계에 비추어볼 때 북한이 핵폭탄 제조용의 핵분열 물질의 생산을 중단하고 핵실험 및 탄도미사일 발사를 중단하는 가운데 행동 대 행동 기반의 최종적인 제재 해제를 제안하는 접근 방식에 북한이 호의적으로 대응할 가능성이 있다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com