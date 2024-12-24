“슬픔은 여전히 남아”… 인도양 쓰나미 참사 20주기

epaselect epa11790707 (COMPOSITE) - A composite image made available on 23 December 2024 shows the Baiturrahman Grand Mosque area covered by debris after the Asian tsunami in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, 26 December 2004 (top) and people walking past the same area 20 years later (bottom) on 12 December 2024. December 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of the 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami, also known as the Boxing Day tsunami. The disaster struck on 26 December 2004, triggered by a 9.2 magnitude earthquake in the Indian Ocean off the west coast of northern Sumatra, Indonesia. According to the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), the tsunami claimed over 220,000 lives, displaced more than half a million survivors internally, and left hundreds of thousands without livelihoods, making it one of the deadliest natural disasters in recent history. Indonesia, Sri Lanka, India, the Maldives, and Thailand sustained massive damage from the catastrophe. EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET *** Local Caption *** 00400006
2004년 12월26일(현지시간) 인도양에서 발생한 초대형 쓰나미로 초토화된 인도네시아 반다아체의 바이투라만 그랜드 모스크 인근 지역(위쪽 사진)과 20년 후인 지난 12일 같은 장소의 모습. ‘박싱데이 쓰나미’로 알려진 이 대재앙은 인도네시아 수마트라섬 인근 해양에서 발생한 규모 9.2 강진으로 촉발돼 22만명 이상이 목숨을 잃었고, 50만명 이상의 이재민이 발생하는 등 역사상 가장 치명적인 자연재해 중 하나로 기록됐다.
<연합>