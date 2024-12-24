5만년 전 아기 매머드 희귀 사체 발견 기사입력 2024-12-24 19:05:31 기사수정 2024-12-24 19:05:30 글씨 크기 선택 가장 작은 크기 글자 한 단계 작은 크기 글자 기본 크기 글자 한 단계 큰 크기 글자 가장 큰 크기 글자 This handout picture taken and released by the North-Eastern Federal University on December 23, 2024, shows the carcass of a baby mammoth, which is estimated to be over 50,000 years old, during its presentation in Yakutsk. Russian scientists on December 23, 2024 showed off the remarkably well preserved remains of a baby mammoth found in the permafrost-covered region of Yakutia. The 50,000-year-old female mammoth has been nicknamed "Yana" after the river in whose basin it was discovered this summer. The remains weigh 180 kilograms (397 pounds) and are 120 centimetres (four feet) tall and 200 centimetres long. The carcass was dug up near the Batagaika research station where the remains of other prehistoric animals -- a horse, a bison and a lemming -- have also been found. (Photo by Michil Yakovlev / North-Eastern Federal University in Yakutsk / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / North-Eastern Federal University in Yakutsk / Michil Yakovlev" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS/2024-12-24 05:39:47/ <저작권자 ⓒ 1980-2024 ㈜연합뉴스. 무단 전재 재배포 금지, AI 학습 및 활용 금지> 러시아 시베리아 야쿠티야의 야쿠츠크에 위치한 러시아 북동연방대학 연구진이 23일(현지시간) 완벽한 보존 상태로 발견된 아기 매머드 사체를 살펴보고 있다. 시베리아 동토층이 지난 6월 여름의 따뜻한 기온으로 녹아내리며 발견된 매머드는 약 5만년 전 살았던 것으로 추청되는 한 살짜리 암컷으로, 발견지 인근 강의 이름을 따서 ‘야나’라는 이름을 얻었다. <연합> Copyrights ⓒ 세계일보 무단 전재 및 재배포 금지 연합 메뉴보기 페이스북 공유 트위터 공유 네이버 카카오톡 url 공유 페이스북 공유 카카오플친 공유 카카오스토리 공유