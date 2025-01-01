[WT논평] Those celebrating the fall of Syrian strongman

Those celebrating the fall of Syrian strongman Bashar Assad are feeling the need to whitewash his replacement’s bloody past. With the assistance of President Biden’s foreign policy team, the group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham is assuming control of the Middle Eastern nation of nearly 25 million.



Odds are that Mr. Biden will remove Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, or HTS, from the terrorist watchlist. “The big guy” doesn’t want anyone to notice that he just handed Syria to an Islamist movement that is committed to jihad.



Israel understands what’s happening, which is why its military sank every ship and bombing every plane in the Syrian arsenal “to prevent them from falling into the hands of terrorist elements.”



Last year, our State Department wrote: “Armed terrorist groups such as Hayat Tahrir al-Sham committed a wide range of abuses, including unlawful killings and kidnappings, unjust detention, physical abuse, deaths of civilians, and recruitment of child soldiers.”



HTS’s commander, Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, intends for the world to think otherwise. He recast himself as a moderate by wearing Western-friendly clothing for interviews with CNN.



A decade ago, he was hard at work trying to kill U.S. troops in Iraq, prompting the U.S. government to place a $10 million bounty on his head. The man’s own words suggest he has yet to relinquish his passion for suicide bombings and beheadings.



His goals remain to establish Shariah ? Islamic law ? in Syria, unify the groups fighting Mr. Assad and “protect the Jihad in [Syria] and assure its continuity using all Islamically legitimate means.” Those aren’t the words of a reformed terrorist.

시리아 독재자의 몰락을 축하하는 세력 시리아 독재자 바샤르 알아사드의 몰락을 축하하는 세력은 아사드를 대체한 인물의 피투성이 과거를 눈가림할 필요를 느끼고 있다. 조 바이든 행정부 외교정책팀의 지원 아래, 그 집단인 하야트타흐리르알샴은 인구가 2500만명에 육박하는 이 지중해 국가의 지배권을 장악하고 있다. 바이든이 HTS로 약칭되는 하야트타흐리르알샴을 테러분자 감시 대상 명단에서 삭제할 가능성이 있다. “이 거물”은 자신이 방금 시리아를, 지하드에 헌신하는 한 이슬람주의 운동 집단에 넘겨주었다는 사실을 아무도 눈여겨보지 않기를 원한다. 이스라엘은 무슨 일이 벌어지고 있는지 이해하고 있는데 이스라엘군이 시리아가 보유한 무기 가운데서 모든 함정을 침몰시키고 모든 항공기에 폭격을 가하는 이유가 여기에 있다. 이는 “그런 무기가 테러분자들의 손에 들어가는 것을 막는 데 목적이 있다.” 지난해 미 국무부는 이렇게 썼다. “HTS 같은 무장테러집단들이 불법적인 살인과 납치, 부당한 감금, 신체적인 학대, 민간인들의 죽음, 소년병 징집을 포함한 광범한 권력 남용을 자행했다.” 아부 무하마드 알졸라니 HTS 사령관은 세계가 이와 다르게 생각하도록 만들 심산이다. 그는 CNN과의 인터뷰를 위해서 서방 친화적인 옷차림을 함으로써 자신을 온건한 인물로 환골탈태시킨다. 10년 전에 그는 이라크에서 미군 병사들을 살해하기 위해 열심히 노력했는데 이로 인해 미국 정부는 그의 머리에 1000만달러의 현상금을 걸었다. 그가 자살폭탄 공격과 참수행위에 대한 열정을 아직 포기하지 않았다는 것을 그 자신의 말이 암시한다. 여전히 그의 목표는 이슬람 율법인 샤리아를 시리아에서 확립하고 아사드에 저항하여 싸우는 집단들을 통일하며 “이슬람 교리상으로 정당한 모든 수단을 이용하여 시리아에서 이슬람 성전을 보호하여 성전의 지속을 보장하는 것이다.” 그런 발언은 개심한 테러분자의 말이 아니다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △whitewash: 눈가림하다 △watchlist: 감시대상 명단 △big guy: 거물