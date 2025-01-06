[WT논평] Energy access is a cornerstone of African development (2)

Foreign-funded activism against fossil fuels, cloaked in the language of climate alarmism, blocks paths to development that Western nations themselves traversed on their journey to prosperity.



For decades, international financial institutions and Western donors viewed energy access as a cornerstone of African development. Many of these projects leveraged Africa’s abundant fossil fuel resources. But things have changed.



The African Development Bank announced in 2019 that it would no longer finance coal projects. In 2021, it went further and placed severe restrictions on oil and natural gas investments. The World Bank followed suit.



Now, even domestic efforts of Africans to rejuvenate their oil and gas sectors are being opposed by paid activists from Europe. There was heavy opposition to the Africa Energy Week event in South Africa,



As they hinder African development to purportedly save the planet, Western activists are increasing the continent’s vulnerability to nature’s elements. It is a well-established fact that wealthier societies are far more resilient to environmental shocks and natural disasters such as drought and pestilence.



The challenges facing Africa are immense but not insurmountable. The right policies and investments can achieve universal energy access, drive economic growth and build prosperous societies.



All of this will remain out of reach, however, as long as green policies continue to obstruct sensible energy development. An ill-informed and myopic crusade threatens to entomb African aspirations in the darkness the crusaders claim to be dispelling.

에너지 이용이 아프리카 발전의 초석이다 (2) 비제이 자야라지(환경과학자) 해외 자금을 받은 화석연료 반대 운동이, 세상을 부질없이 놀라게 하는 기후 관련 발언 속에 정체를 숨긴 채 발전으로 가는 길을 막고 있다. 서방 국가들 자신은 번영으로 가는 여정에서 그 길을 지나갔다. 수십 년 동안 국제적인 금융기관들과 서방의 기부자들은 에너지 이용을 아프리카 발전의 초석으로 간주했다. 이런 계획의 다수가 아프리카의 풍부한 화석연료 자원 이용의 지렛대 구실을 했다. 그러나 상황이 변했다. 아프리카개발은행은 석탄 계획에 더 이상 자금을 지원하지 않겠다고 2019년에 발표했다. 이 은행은 2021년에 한 걸음 더 나아가 석유 및 천연가스 투자에 여러 가지 엄격한 제한을 가했다. 세계은행이 이를 본받았다. 지금 아프리카 사람들이 자기네 석유 및 천연가스 부문을 재활성화하려는 내부 노력조차도 유럽의 돈을 받은 운동가들의 반대를 받고 있다. 남아프리카공화국에서 개최된 아프리카 에너지 주간 행사는 대대적인 반대를 받았다. 소위 행성을 구한다는 명분 아래 아프리카의 발전을 방해하는 서방의 운동가들은 비바람 같은 자연의 악천후에 대한 아프리카 대륙의 취약성을 증가시키고 있다. 더욱 부유한 사회들이 각종 환경상의 충격 및 가뭄과 악성 전염병 같은 자연재해에 훨씬 탄력적으로 대응한다는 것은 잘 알려진 사실이다. 아프리카가 직면한 여러 가지 도전 과제는 엄청나게 크지만 극복이 불가능한 것은 아니다. 올바른 정책과 투자가 보편적인 에너지 이용을 달성하고 경제성장을 촉진하며 번영하는 사회를 건설할 수 있다. 그러나 일련의 녹색 정책이 합리적인 에너지 개발을 계속 방해할 경우 이 모든 것은 여전히 달성에 이르지 못할 것이다. 지식이 부족하고 근시안적인 환경운동이 아프리카의 염원을, 그들이 퇴치한다고 주장하는 어둠 속에 파묻으려고 위협한다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △cloak: 은폐물, 가리다 △alarmism: 기우, 부질없이 세상을 놀라게 함 △traverse: 가로지르다