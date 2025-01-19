이제 집으로 기사입력 2025-01-19 21:36:35 기사수정 2025-01-19 21:36:34 글씨 크기 선택 가장 작은 크기 글자 한 단계 작은 크기 글자 기본 크기 글자 한 단계 큰 크기 글자 가장 큰 크기 글자 TOPSHOT - Scores of displaced Palestinians walk along a road in the Saftawi area of Jabalia, as they leave areas near Gaza City where they had taken refuge, toward the further northern part of the Gaza Strip, shortly after a ceasefire deal in the war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas was expected to be implemented. The long-awaited ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war was delayed January 19 after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the last minute that it would not take effect until the Palestinian militant group provided a list of the hostages to be released. (Photo by Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP)/2025-01-19 17:15:07/ <저작권자 ⓒ 1980-2025 ㈜연합뉴스. 무단 전재 재배포 금지, AI 학습 및 활용 금지> 이스라엘과 팔레스타인 이슬람 무장정파 하마스간 휴전 협정 발효가 예정됐던 19일(현지시간) 오전 전쟁을 피해 피란을 떠났던 수많은 난민들이 집으로 돌아가기 위해 가자시티를 떠나 가자지구 북부로 향하는 도로를 걷고 있다. 휴전 협정은 양측 막판 신경전 끝에 무산 위기까지 몰렸다 예정 시간을 3시간 가까이 넘긴 뒤에야 가까스로 발효됐다. <연합> Copyrights ⓒ 세계일보 무단 전재 및 재배포 금지 연합 메뉴보기 페이스북 공유 트위터 공유 네이버 카카오톡 url 공유 페이스북 공유 카카오플친 공유 카카오스토리 공유