[WT논평] How to evict Russia from Syria (1)

With the shocking collapse of Bashar Assad’s dictatorship in Syria, the U.S. intelligence community is once again on the hook to produce the intelligence that will inform national security policy.



The daunting list includes how to secure Syria’s chemical weapons stockpiles; how to deal with terrorist groups in the country, especially the Islamic State group; how to ensure that Iran can no longer use Syria as a land bridge to transport weapons and financial assistance to its terrorist proxy Hezbollah in Lebanon.



It also includes how to secure the release of wrongfully detained American journalist Austin Tice; and how to evict Russia, an ally of both Iran and Mr. Assad, from its military bases on Syrian territory.



The CIA should be poised to boost its efforts in Syria, where a U.S.-designated terrorist group, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, has emerged as the most powerful faction of the Syrian opposition coalition that toppled the Assad regime.



Under the leadership of Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, who is also a designated terrorist, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, known as HTS, is the foundation of Syria’s de facto transition government.



Formerly known as the al-Nusra Front and once aligned with al Qaeda, HTS joined forces with southern rebel militias, who were the first to enter Damascus, to overthrow Mr. Assad last month.



The CIA should not hesitate to embark on a liaison with the new director of Syria’s General Intelligence Service, Anas Khattab.



The U.S. government designated Mr. Khattab as a terrorist because he communicated periodically with [al Qaeda’s Iraqi] leadership to receive financial and material assistance and helped facilitate funding and weapons for al-Nusrah Front.

러시아를 시리아에서 쫓아내는 방법 (1) 대니얼 N 호프먼(칼럼니스트) 시리아의 바샤르 알아사드 독재체제의 충격적인 붕괴에 따라 미국 정보계는 국가안보정책에 영향을 미치게 되는 정보를 생산해야 하는 상황에 다시 한 번 직면했다. 작성하기에 벅찬 정보 목록 가운데는 다음이 포함된다. 시리아에 저장된 화학무기 재고, 시리아 내의 테러집단들 특히 이슬람국가 집단에 대처하는 방법, 이란이 레바논의 앞잡이 테러단체인 헤즈볼라에 무기와 재정 지원을 운송하기 위한 육교로 시리아를 더 이상 이용할 수 없도록 보장하는 방법. 그 목록 가운데는 다음 사항도 포함된다. 부당하게 구금된 미국 언론인 오스틴 타이스의 석방을 보장하는 방법, 이란과 알아사드 양자의 동맹국인 러시아를 시리아 영토 내 군사기지에서 쫓아내는 방법. 미 중앙정보국은 시리아에서 일련의 노력을 강화할 태세를 갖추어야 한다. 시리아에서는 미국이 테러단체로 지목한 하야트타흐리르알샴(HTS)이 알아사드 정권을 무너뜨린 시리아 반정부 연합 세력 가운데서 가장 강력한 파벌로 떠올랐다. 역시 테러분자로 지목된 아부 무하마드 알졸라니의 지도 아래 HTS는 시리아의 사실상 과도정부의 기초이다. 과거에 알누스라 전선으로 알려졌으며 한때 알카에다와 연계했던 HTS는 남부의 반군 민병대와 세력을 연합했는데 이 반군이 지난달 알아사드를 전복하기 위해 다마스쿠스에 가장 먼저 진입했다. 미 중앙정보국은 시리아 정보총국의 새로운 국장인 아나스 하탑과 연락을 개시하는 것을 주저하지 말아야 한다. 미국 정부는 하탑을 테러분자로 지목했는데 그가 알누스라 전선에 대한 재정 및 물자 지원을 받기 위해 알카에다의 이라크 내 지도부와 정기적으로 연락을 취했고 원활한 자금 및 무기 공급을 도왔기 때문이다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com