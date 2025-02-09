[WT논평] Syria faces a moment of peril and opportunity

The U.S. it is waiting to normalize relations with Syria’s new rulers until they are tested, proving their tolerance to religious and ethnic minorities - Kurds, Alawites and Christians, including Armenians.

They must also demonstrate independence from the Syrian Democratic Army, a hard-line Turkish-backed militia that vows to slaughter American allies, Kurds and moderate Sunni Arabs fighting ISIS.

ISIS may be on the back foot in Syria and Iraq, but it is not vanquished. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatens a cross-border attack against Syrian Kurds, whose members he views as terrorists because of their ties to the PKK.

Syrian Kurds espouse grassroots democracy, women’s empowerment and environmental sustainability, which benefit all Syrians equitably.

Geographic decentralization is also the basis for improved relations between ethnic and religious communities. They advocates three dimensions of decentralization: political, administrative and financial, alongside a comprehensive reform plan.

There’s a lot to do. Syria needs a new constitution with a bill of rights. It must establish truth-telling or accountability for Mr. Assad’s crimes. National unity is paramount to ensure the central government’s critical role.

Turkey may object to decentralization in Syria, lest it inspires its own Kurdish and Alawite minorities to seek something similar.

Syria faces a moment of peril and opportunity. A discreet transition can help limit Islamist extremism in Syria.