[WT논평] Beijing’s goal is global hegemony (2)

History has shown the futility of negotiating with China. For decades, U.S. administrations have tried engaging Beijing ― through Richard Nixon’s opening of China, Bill Clinton’s support for World Trade Organization membership and President Barack Obama’s short-lived “pivot to Asia.”



Each approach has been met with strategic exploitation by China. As every Chinese leader has repeatedly and bluntly stated, the U.S. ultimately aims to change China’s socialist system, and this “long-term, complex struggle” requires constant vigilance from Beijing.



Attempting a “Beijing-friendly” strategy through personal diplomacy and rational negotiation only emboldens Mr. Xi’s ideological crusade, as China has always believed that both “containment” and “engagement” are insidious designs aimed at the Chinese regime’s demise.



Today, China’s ambitions are accelerating, and Beijing’s goal is clear: global hegemony and the ability to dictate trade, security and governance policies on its own terms.



This vision is inherently incompatible with the principles of freedom, democracy and sovereignty that underpin the current international system.



To counter this existential threat, the U.S. and its allies must abandon all illusions of negotiation or compromise. China’s actions are driven by an ideological commitment to displace the U.S. and reshape the world in its authoritarian image.



A defensive posture is insufficient ― the West must launch an all-out offensive across economic, military and ideological domains in the face of this challenge. China’s momentum must be checked, and its ambitions must be actively dismantled.

중국의 목표는 세계 패권이다 (2) 마일스 위(후버연구소 객원연구원) 중국과의 협상이 소용없다는 점을 역사가 보여준다. 수십 년 동안 미국의 역대 행정부는 베이징을 포용하려고 노력했다. 리처드 닉슨의 중국 개방, 빌 클린턴의 세계무역기구(WTO) 회원 가입 지원, 버락 오바마 대통령의 단명에 그친 “아시아로의 중심축 이동”이 그 예다. 각각의 접근법은 중국의 전략적 착취에 부닥쳤다. 모든 중국 지도자가 반복적이고도 노골적으로 선언한 바와 같이 미국은 중국의 사회주의 체제를 변화시키는 것을 궁극적인 목표로 하며 이 “장기적이고 복잡한 투쟁”에는 베이징의 부단한 경계가 필요하다. “봉쇄”와 “포용” 둘 다 중국 정권의 종식을 노리는 은밀한 계획이라고 중국이 항상 믿고 있기 때문에 개인적인 외교와 이성적인 협상을 통한 “베이징 친화적인” 전략을 시도하는 것은, 단지 시진핑의 이념운동을 대담하게 할 뿐이다. 오늘날 중국의 야망은 가속화되고 있으며 베이징의 목표는 명백하다. 즉 세계적인 패권과 무역, 안보, 통치 정책을 자기네 조건에 맞추라고 명령하는 능력이 목표다. 이런 미래상은 현재 국제 체제를 뒷받침하는 자유, 민주주의, 주권의 여러 원칙과 본질적으로 양립이 불가능하다. 이런 존망의 위협에 대응하기 위해서 미국과 동맹국들은 협상 혹은 타협에 관한 모든 망상을 버려야 한다. 중국이 취하는 일련의 조치는 자기네가 미국을 대체하고 세계를 자기네 독재주의 형상으로 탈바꿈하겠다는 이념적인 공약에 의해서 추진되고 있다. 방어적인 자세는 불충분하다. 이런 도전에 직면한 서방은 경제, 군사, 이념의 모든 영역에서 전면적인 공세를 개시해야 한다. 중국의 가속되는 공세를 저지하고 중국의 야망을 적극적으로 무너뜨릴 필요가 있다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △futility: 소용없는 것 △crusade: 운동 △insidious: 은밀히 퍼지는 △dismantle: 해체하다 △check: 저지하다, 억제하다