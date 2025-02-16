[WT논평] The world has changed (1)

The world has changed since President Trump was first elected in 2016. China is emboldened by global dominance in manufacturing. With a sophisticated Navy and an axis with Russia, Iran and North Korea, Beijing is more confident about standing up to Mr. Trump’s threats and asserting its interests. Still, China’s reliance on exports to sustain growth, a thin safety net, excessive domestic savings and a burst property bubble have left it at risk of deflation.



After a generation of overregulation and underinvestment, Europe is stuck in listless growth. America stands alone in the West, enjoying promising growth prospects and a strong currency, but in a foul mood. The election reminded us that voters have zero tolerance for politicians who preside over inflation. Mr. Trump’s tariffs and broader fiscal policies must accommodate all this to succeed. Otherwise, he will fail miserably at reducing the trade deficit to create more domestic demand for U.S. manufacturers and enable the next wave of liberal Democrats to seize control in the midterms and next presidential elections.



Mr. Trump’s tax cuts and President Biden’s free spending swelled the federal budget deficit from 2.9% of the gross domestic product in 2016 to nearly 7%. With the dollar as the world’s dominant currency and America’s strong position in artificial intelligence, we can run large current account deficits, sell Treasury securities abroad and attract prodigious amounts of foreign investment to finance all this. Conversely, China exports more than it imports, runs more modest national government deficits and enjoys a current account surplus of about 2% to 4% of its GDP.

세계는 변화했다 (1) 피터 모리치(메릴랜드대 명예 경영학교수) 트럼프 대통령이 2016년에 처음 대통령에 선출된 이후 세계가 변화했다. 중국은 제조업의 세계적인 지배로 대담해졌다. 수준 높은 해군과 러시아, 이란, 북한과의 추축관계로 베이징은 트럼프의 위협에 맞서고 자국의 이익을 주장하는 데 있어서 더욱 확신을 갖게 되었다. 그런데도 중국은 성장 지속을 위해 수출에 의지하고 사회안전망이 빈약하며 국내 저축이 과도하고 부동산 거품이 붕괴함으로써 디플레이션의 위험에 처하게 되었다. 한 세대에 걸쳐 과잉규제를 하고 투자를 적게 한 유럽은 무기력한 성장 침체에 빠져 있다. 서방세계에서 미국만이 성장의 전망이 유력시되고 통화는 강력하지만 국내 분위기는 좋지 않다. 이번 선거는 인플레이션을 방치하는 정치인들에게 유권자들이 절대 인내심을 발휘하지 않는다는 사실을 우리에게 일깨워 주었다. 트럼프의 관세와 보다 광범한 재정정책은 성공을 위해서 이 모든 것을 받아들일 필요가 있다. 그렇지 않을 경우 트럼프는 미국의 제조업자들을 위해서 국내의 수요 확대를 창출하기 위해 무역적자를 줄이는 데 비참하게 실패하여 다음의 진보적인 민주당 세력의 물결이 중간선거 및 대통령 선거에서 주도권을 잡도록 허용할 수 있다. 트럼프의 세금 감면과 바이든 대통령의 통제 없는 정부 예산 지출로 연방정부의 적자가 2016년도 국내총생산(GDP)의 2.9%에서 거의 7%로 불어났다. 달러가 세계의 지배적인 통화 기능을 발휘하고 미국이 인공지능 분야에서 강력한 지위를 유지함에 따라 우리는 대규모 통상수지 적자를 관리하고 이 모든 것의 자금을 대기 위해서 재무부 증권을 해외에 매각하며 엄청난 규모의 외국 투자를 끌어들일 수 있다. 그와 반대로 중국은 수입하는 것보다 더 많이 수출을 하며 정부 예산 적자가 보다 적고 자국 GDP의 대략 2% 내지 4%의 경상수지 흑자를 본다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △sophisticated:수준 높은, 정교한 △foul mood:불쾌한 기분 △preside over:주재하다