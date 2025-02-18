[WT논평] The world has changed (3)

Save a few resource exporters such as Australia, it mines the West’s industrial base and research and development and taxes Western growth. Full stop.



Economic statecraft ? trade measures, industrial policies and other sophisticated measures ? has displaced free trade policies in every major economy worldwide.



A coordinated Western approach to China would better serve U.S. interests. It would limit China’s capacity to support Russian and Iranian aggression and further build its navy to bully neighbors and seize control in the South Pacific.



Instead of bullying our allies with tariffs, Mr. Trump should encourage them to impose similar measures by applying a 60% levy on the Chinese content of imports from third countries.



Making a deal with Russia on Ukraine, as hardheaded security analysts suggest, would embolden President Vladimir Putin. Reams have been written about how sanctions are hurting his economy.



The European economy can’t recover with Germany’s unraveling with an auto sector unable to compete with Chinese electric vehicles and uncompetitive energy prices now that it lacks access to Russian natural gas.



If Mr. Trump cuts a devil’s deal with Mr. Putin, how long before the practical Germans conclude they need cheap gas for their economy to succeed and turn to a pro-Russian Alternative for Germany government?



U.S. economic success is now tightly bound to AI that runs on chips designed in America but fabricated in Taiwan with equipment made solely in the Netherlands.



America must hold the line on Mr. Putin in Europe to succeed economically.

세계는 변화했다 (3) 피터 모리치(메릴랜드대 명예 경영학 교수) 호주 같은 소수의 자원 수출국을 제외하면, 중국의 이런 행위는 서방의 산업기반과 연구 및 개발을 파괴하고 서방의 성장에 큰 부담을 준다. 전면 중지시켜야 한다. 무역정책과 산업정책 및 다른 정교한 조치 등의 경제정책 운영기술은 전 세계의 모든 주요 경제대국의 자유무역 정책을 밀어냈다. 협력과 조정을 통한 대중국 접근법이 미국의 이익에 더 큰 도움이 될 것이다. 그런 접근법은 중국이 러시아와 이란의 침공을 지원하고 이웃 나라들을 협박으로 괴롭히며 남태평양의 통제권을 장악하기 위해 중국 해군을 추가로 건설하는 역량을 제한하게 될 것이다. 관세로 우리 동맹국들을 위협하는 대신 트럼프는 동맹국들이 제3의 국가들로부터 들어오는 중국산 수입품에 대해서 60%의 추가부담을 적용하는 유사한 조치를 시행하도록 장려할 필요가 있다. 완고한 안보 분석가들이 제안하는 바에 따라서, 우크라이나에 관해 러시아와 협상을 성사시키는 것은 블라디미르 푸틴 대통령을 대담하게 만들 것이다. 일련의 제재가 푸틴의 경제에 어떻게 손상을 입히는가에 관해서는 다량의 보고서가 쓰여졌다. 독일의 자동차 부문이 중국의 전기 차량과 경쟁이 불가능하고 러시아 천연가스를 이용할 수 없게 되어 에너지의 가격 경쟁력을 상실하는 등 독일 경제가 파탄 상태인 가운데 유럽의 경제는 회복이 불가능하다. 만약 트럼프가 푸틴과 악마의 거래를 성사시킬 경우, 실용적인 독일인들이 자국 경제의 성공을 위해 천연가스가 필요하다는 결론을 내리고 독일 정부를 친러시아 내각으로 바꾸는 것은 시간문제일 뿐이다. 미국의 경제적 성공은 지금 AI와 긴밀하게 묶여 있는데 AI는 미국에서 설계되지만 오로지 네덜란드에서 제작되는 장비로 대만에서 조립되는 반도체로 운영이 된다. 미국은 경제적으로 성공하기 위해 유럽에서 푸틴을 현 상태로 묶어둘 필요가 있다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com