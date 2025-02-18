마크롱, 엘리제궁서 EU 수장과 어깨동무 기사입력 2025-02-18 19:19:42 기사수정 2025-02-18 19:19:40 + - French President Emmanuel Macron, European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen pose for a picture following a meeting with European leaders on Ukraine and European security at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, February 17, 2025. REUTERS/Abdul Saboor 안토니우 코스타 유럽연합(EU) 정상회의 상임의장(왼쪽부터)과 에마뉘엘 마크롱 프랑스 대통령, 우르줄라 폰데어라이엔 EU 집행위원장이 17일(현지시간) 우크라이나 종전협상과 유럽 안보 관련 논의를 위해 프랑스 대통령실인 파리 엘리제궁에서 긴급 회동 후 환하게 웃고 있다. <연합> Copyrights ⓒ 세계일보 무단 전재 및 재배포 금지 연합 메뉴보기 구글 페이스북 공유 트위터 X 공유 url 공유