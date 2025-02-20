3500년 된 파라오 무덤서 나온 유물들

This handout picture released by the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities on February 19, 2025 shows artifacts uncovered during archaeological excavations that discovered the tomb of King Thutmose II in Luxor in southern Egypt. Egypt's antiquities authority says it has found the ancient tomb of King Thutmose II, the first royal burial to be found since the famed discovery of Tutankhamun's tomb in 1922. The tomb, discovered near the Valley of the Kings in Luxor in southern Egypt, belonged to King Thutmose II of the 18th dynasty, who lived nearly 3,500 years ago. (Photo by Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / HANDOUT / EGYPTIAN MINISTRY OF ANTIQUITIES" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS/2025-02-20 00:43:02/ <저작권자 ⓒ 1980-2025 ㈜연합뉴스. 무단 전재 재배포 금지, AI 학습 및 활용 금지>
19일(현지시간) 이집트 관광유물부가 파라오 투트모세 2세 무덤에서 나온 항아리 조각(왼쪽)과 왕비 이름이 새겨진 비문 등 유물을 공개했다. 이집트·영국 공동 발굴팀이 최근 이집트 남부 룩소르의 인근 위치한 ‘왕가의 계곡’에서 3500여년 전 이집트 18왕조 파라오 투트모세 2세의 무덤을 발견했다고 밝혔다. 파라오의 무덤이 발견된 건 1922년 투탕카멘 무덤 발굴 이후 103년 만이다.
