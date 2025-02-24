[WT논평] The battle for global dominance is centered on China (2)

The battle against China is now an all-of-government effort, reaching into every domain of national power - economic, military, diplomatic and ideological. Every major foreign policy decision from this administration must be understood in this context.



This strategic clarity is evident in early initiatives: In Panama, China has spent decades infiltrating Panama’s infrastructure, securing control over one of the world’s critical shipping arteries. Trump 2.0 is reversing this, countering the Belt and Road Initiative and reclaiming U.S. influence.



Greenland, a key chokepoint for China’s long-range strike capabilities and a vast island rich in rare earth minerals is strategically vital.



Trump 2.0 reinforces continental security, preventing China from leveraging supply chains against U.S. interests. The days of China exploiting tariff exemptions and transshipping cheap goods through Mexico and Canada - and through many other friendly countries - are numbered.



Wars in Ukraine and Gaza serve as distractions from America’s new strategic focus on China. Beijing knows this and has spared no effort to sustain Russia with financial, technological and military support to prolong the war in Europe, tying up U.S. assets.



Meanwhile, China’s $400 billion pledge to Iran in 2021 has emboldened Tehran, fueling conflicts and facilitating Hamas and Hezbollah attacks on Israel, thus destabilizing the Middle East.



Trump 2.0 is shifting priorities: Europe must shoulder its own burdens in Ukraine because China - not Russia - is the primary adversary. The Abraham Accords must come to their logical conclusion, with all the major Arab nations recognizing Israel’s right to exist.

세계 지배를 위한 전투의 초점은 중국이다 (2) 마일스 위(후버연구소 객원연구원) 중국에 대항하는 전투는 지금 정부 노력의 전부이며 경제, 군사, 외교, 이념 등 국력의 모든 영역 안까지 도달한다. 이번 행정부에서 나오는 모든 주요 외교정책 결정은 이런 맥락 속에서 이해되어야 한다. 이런 전략적 명확성은 초기의 정책계획 안에서 분명하다. 파나마에서 중국은 파나마의 인프라에 침투하여 세계에서 가장 중요한 해운의 동맥들 중 하나에 대한 통제권을 확보하기 위해서 수십 년의 시간을 들였다. 트럼프 2.0은 이것을 역전시키고 일대일로 정책에 대항하며 미국의 영향력을 되찾고 있다. 중국의 장거리 타격 역량의 핵심 요충인 그린란드는 여러 가지 희토류 광물이 풍부한 광대한 섬으로서 전략적으로 사활적인 중요성을 갖고 있다. 트럼프 2.0은 중국이 미국의 국가이익에 반하여 공급 체인을 지렛대로 이용하는 것을 막음으로써 대륙의 안보를 강화한다. 중국이 관세 면제를 악용하고 멕시코 및 캐나다 그리고 다른 많은 미국의 우방국들을 통해서 값싼 상품을 옮기던 시대는 머지않아 끝난다. 우크라이나와 가자의 전쟁은, 미국이 중국을 겨냥하여 새로운 전략적 초점을 맞추는 것을 방해하는 구실을 한다. 이것을 알고 있는 베이징은 유럽 내의 전쟁을 장기화하여 미국의 여러 가지 자산을 그곳에 묶어두기 위해서 재정, 기술, 군사 지원을 통해 러시아를 지탱하는 노력을 아끼지 않았다. 한편 중국이 2021년에 4000억달러를 이란에 제공키로 한 약속이 테헤란을 대담하게 만들어 충돌을 부채질하고 하마스와 헤즈볼라의 이스라엘 공격을 촉진함으로써 중동을 불안정하게 만들었다. 트럼프 2.0은 정책의 우선순위를 바꾸고 있다. 러시아가 아니라 중국이 주적이기 때문에 유럽은 우크라이나에서 져야 할 여러 가지 자기네 부담을 떠맡아야 한다. 아랍의 모든 주요 국가들이 이스라엘의 생존권을 인정하는 가운데 에이브러햄 협정이 그들의 논리적인 결론이 되어야 한다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com