“해냈다” 기사입력 2025-02-24 17:16:44 기사수정 2025-02-24 17:16:43 + - Friedrich Merz (R), leader of Germany's conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and his party's main candidate for chancellor, reacts as he addresses supporters next to Bavaria's State Premier and Leader of the conservative Christian Social Union (CSU) Markus Soeder (2L), CDU Secretary General Carsten Linnemann (L) and CDU Vice-Secretary General Christina Stumpp (R) after the first exit polls in the German general elections were announced on TV during the electoral evening in Berlin on February 23, 2025. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP)/2025-02-24 05:30:24/ <저작권자 ⓒ 1980-2025 ㈜연합뉴스. 무단 전재 재배포 금지, AI 학습 및 활용 금지> 독일 중도우파 기독민주당(CDU)·기독사회당(CSU) 연합의 총리 후보인 프리드리히 메르츠 CDU 대표(앞줄 오른쪽 두번째)가 23일(현지시간) 치러진 총선에서 제1당 자리를 탈환할 것으로 예측된 출구조사 결과가 나오자 주먹을 움켜쥐고 베를린 당사에서 지지자들에게 연설하고 있다. <연합> Copyrights ⓒ 세계일보 무단 전재 및 재배포 금지 연합 메뉴보기 구글 페이스북 공유 트위터 X 공유 url 공유