[WT논평] The Trump administration will make North Korea a priority issue (2)

Last year, North Korea successfully launched the Hwasong-19, a solid-fuel Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) that can carry multiple independently targetable reentry vehicles (MIRVs) and can target the whole of the U.S.



Mr. Kim said North Korea would adopt the “toughest” strategy to counteract the U.S., claiming the alliance of the U.S., South Korea and Japan is a “nuclear military bloc” and South Korea has been an “anti-communist” outpost for the U.S.



Donald Trump established a close and productive relationship with Mr. Kim. The 2018 Singapore Summit was successful, but the 2019 Hanoi Summit ended abruptly, given Mr. Kim’s refusal to declare all nuclear facilities. A subsequent DMZ meeting was symbolic but noteworthy, given the strong personal relationship between Trump and Kim.



Giving up on North Korea should not be an option for the U.S. and its allies and partners. For 30 years, Pyongyang sought a normal relationship with the U.S., Which would provide North Korea with security assurances, economic development assistance and international legitimacy.



An alignment with Russia commits a heavily sanctioned North Korea to international pariah status with no hope of international development assistance. This is not what Mr. Kim wants.



Russia’s embrace of North Korea is tactical. Once North Korea ceases to be of value, Mr. Putin will move on, as Russia did in the past when they downgraded relations with North Korea in 1995. An ambitious Mr. Putin is using North Korea, determined to recreate the Russian empire.



Hopefully, the Trump administration will make North Korea a priority issue. Donald Trump can use his close personal relationship with Mr. Kim to reengage with North Korea.

트럼프 행정부는 북한을 우선 현안으로 삼을 것이다(2) 조지프 R 디트라니(전 미 대북 6자회담 특사) 지난해 북한은 화성-19호 발사에 성공했다. 고체연료 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM)인 화성-19호는 개별표적 재돌입 다탄두 운반체(MIRV)를 운반할 수 있으며 미국 전역을 표적으로 삼을 수 있다. 미국, 한국, 일본의 동맹이 “핵군사” 연합이며 한국이 미국의 “반공” 전초기지라고 주장하는 김정은은 북한이 미국에 대항하기 위해서 “최강의” 전략을 채택할 것이라고 말했다. 도널드 트럼프는 김정은과 친밀하고 생산적인 관계를 맺은 바 있다. 2018년 싱가포르 정상회담은 성공적이었으나 2019년의 하노이 정상회담은 김정은이 북한 내 모든 핵 시설의 신고를 거부한 가운데 갑자기 끝이 났다. 비무장지대(DMZ)에서 이루어진 후속회담은 상징적이었으나, 트럼프와 김정은의 강력한 개인 관계를 고려할 때 주목할 가치가 있다. 북한을 포기하는 것은 미국과 동맹국들 및 협력국가들의 선택사항이 되어서는 안 된다. 30년 동안 평양은 미국과의 정상적인 관계를 모색했다. 미국과의 정상적 관계는 안보의 보장, 경제개발 지원, 국제적 정통성을 북한에 제공할 것이다. 러시아와의 연합은, 대대적인 제재를 받고 있는 북한이 국제사회로부터 개발 지원을 받을 희망이 없는 따돌림당하는 나라로 만들게 된다. 이것은 김정은이 원하는 바가 아니다. 러시아의 북한 포용은 전술적인 조치다. 일단 북한의 가치가 없어지면, 1995년에 러시아가 북한과의 관계를 격하했을 때 그랬던 것처럼 푸틴은 북한을 지나쳐 가 버릴 것이다. 야심가이며 러시아 제국을 재창조할 결심인 푸틴은 북한을 이용하고 있다. 트럼프 행정부가 북한을 우선 현안으로 삼는 것이 바람직하다. 트럼프는 김정은과의 개인적 친분을 이용하여 북한을 다시 포용할 수 있다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △bolster: 강화하다 △commit: 약속하다, 의사를 밝히다 △hopefully: 바라건대 △priority: 우선적인