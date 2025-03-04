[WT논평] The damage Moscow is causing in America’s hemisphere

While the free world continues to sound the alarm about Russia’s influence in Europe, little attention has been paid to the damage Moscow is causing in America’s hemisphere. Russian state media mixes fact with fiction to create confusion, trigger emotions and diminish trust in democratic institutions.



The Kremlin’s false narratives, which appear in Russian state-sponsored press reports, social media platforms and the personal pages of Kremlin officials, influence Hispanic Americans and Latin Americans to distrust the United States and support candidates and policies that favor Moscow.



Russian disinformation attempts to exploit Latin Americans’ historical memory of foreign interference and neocolonial exploitation. Latin Americans fear military juntas, and Russian disinformation plays on this as well.



The plans of President Trump to introduce tariffs have produced concern in Latin America, and this area, too, is a target for Russian disinformation. In an attempt to create solidarity with Latin Americans, Russia has depicted U.S. tariffs as a tool to damage regional economies and “intensify … covert operations.”



While vilifying the U.S., Russia seeks to depict itself as a defender of Christianity.



On Oct. 7, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and Bolivian President Luis Alberto Arce Catacora all took to social media to congratulate Russian President Vladimir Putin on his birthday and describe him as a “friend” who achieved “victory” for “social justice.”



Russia rewards the loyalty of its Latin American allies by legitimizing their authoritarian measures.

모스크바가 미국의 반구에서 초래하는 손상 제프리 스콧 샤피로(칼럼니스트) 자유세계가 유럽에 대한 러시아의 영향에 관한 경보를 계속 울리고 있는 가운데 모스크바가 미국의 반구에서 초래하고 있는 손상에는 거의 주목하지 않고 있다. 러시아의 국영 언론매체는 민주적인 제도에 대한 신뢰를 약화시키고 혼란을 일으키며 감정을 부추기기 위해서 사실과 허위사실을 뒤섞는다. 러시아의 국가 후원 언론의 보도와 소셜미디어 플랫품 및 크레믈 관리들의 개인 홈페이지에 나타나는 크레믈의 거짓말은 히스패닉계 미국인들과 라틴아메리카 주민들이 미국을 불신하고 모스크바가 선호하는 후보들과 정책들을 지지하도록 영향력을 미친다. 러시아의 허위정보는 라틴아메리카 사람들의 외세 간섭과 신식민주의 착취의 역사적인 기억을 악용하려고 시도한다. 라틴아메리카 사람들은 군사평의회를 두려워하며 러시아의 허위정보가 이것 또한 이용한다. 일련의 관세를 도입하기 위한 트럼프 대통령의 여러 가지 계획은 라틴아메리카에서 우려를 만들어냈으며 이 분야 역시 러시아 허위정보의 표적이다. 라틴아메리카 사람들과의 연대를 만들기 위해 노력하는 가운데 러시아는 미국의 관세를 지역 각국의 경제에 손상을 입히고 “비밀 작전을… 강화하기 위한” 도구로 묘사했다. 미국을 비방하는 한편 러시아는 자국을 기독교의 수호자로 묘사하는 길을 모색하고 있다. 10월7일 쿠바 대통령 미겔 디아스카넬, 니카라과 대통령 다니엘 오르테가, 볼리비아 대통령 루이스 알베르토 아르세 카타코라는 러시아 대통령 블라디미르 푸틴의 생일을 축하하고 그를 “사회 정의”의 “승리”를 달성한 “친구”로 묘사하기 위해서 일제히 소셜미디어에 등장했다. 러시아는 라틴아메리카 동맹국들의 여러 가지 독재적인 조치를 합법적인 것으로 인정함으로써 라틴아메리카 동맹국들의 러시아에 대한 충성에 보상을 제공한다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com