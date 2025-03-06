전사자들 기리는 우크라 시민들 기사입력 2025-03-06 01:27:54 기사수정 2025-03-06 01:27:53 + - People visit the "Wall of Remembrance of the Fallen for Ukraine", a memorial for fallen Ukrainian soldiers, in downtown Kyiv on March 4, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine on Tuesday sought to maintain bonds with Washington after President Donald Trump ordered US military aid deliveries be suspended following a public clash with counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky. Trump's stunning decision strengthened fears in Ukraine and in many European capitals that America was pivoting away from its allies -- and toward Moscow. "Ukraine is absolutely determined to continue cooperation with the US," Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal told reporters, adding: "The US is an important partner and we need to preserve this." (Photo by Roman PILIPEY / AFP)/2025-03-05 00:19:58/ <저작권자 ⓒ 1980-2025 ㈜연합뉴스. 무단 전재 재배포 금지, AI 학습 및 활용 금지> 4일(현지시간) 우크라이나 키이우에서 시민들이 우크라이나 전쟁 전사자 사진이 빼곡히 붙여진 ‘추모의 벽’에서 희생자들을 기리고 있다. <연합> Copyrights ⓒ 세계일보 무단 전재 및 재배포 금지 연합 메뉴보기 구글 페이스북 공유 트위터 X 공유 url 공유