[WT논평] China let loose a deadly coronavirus (1)

China let loose a deadly coronavirus strain that caused a disease known as COVID-19. To date, it has killed over 7 million worldwide. China has gotten away with mass deaths that an ethical country could have avoided.



The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic unearthed evidence of WHO-China collusion so startling that one wonders how the Geneva-based U.N. spinoff has stayed in business.



Every logical-thinking person knows the virus leaked from a dysfunctional lab in Wuhan, the site of the first COVID-19 cases and home to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.



The select subcommittee investigation found that the Chinese Communist Party manipulated the WHO as a cover for its deliberate deception; Mr. Tedros praised China for transparency when, in fact, it had embarked on a deadly cover-up.



The WHO ignored an early virus warning from Taiwan; the WHO quoted China’s lies in January 2020 as the truth; China issued fake virus infection numbers.



China silenced whistleblowers and gagged doctors, which brought no WHO condemnation; and the WHO issued a March 2021 report on virus origins that was total nonsense.



The subcommittee concluded: “The WHO’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic was an abject failure. … The World Health Organization failed to uphold its mission and caved to Chinese Communist Party pressure.”



“WHO appeared to protect its relationship with the CCP. The WHO as misinformed, denied access to China, and was used as cover for CCP’s reckless actions.”

