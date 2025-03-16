[WT논평] The weaponization of migration by totalitarian regimes

Illegal migration crisis at the U.S. southern border stem from nationals of close Russian allies Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela, a regional axis of evil, which would not exist without Russian support.



In Cuba, the Russian military base is expanding. Thousands of Cuban mercenaries were sent to Russia to fight Ukraine. In Venezuela, Russian Wagner mercenaries are personal guards to illegitimate President Nicolas Maduro.



On Oct. 12, 2022, Nicaragua was one of only four countries in the U.N. that voted against condemning Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Nicaragua was joined by North Korea, Syria, and Belarus.



How can migrants from Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela suddenly climb from less than 1% of southern border illegal encounters to 20%?



Historically, there have been only a few families willing and able to pay to get their loved ones to the U.S. So why have the cartels and ruling elites of these countries helped people leave?



Likely on Russia’s orders?the Cuban, Nicaraguan, and Venezuela regimes are sending people to the U.S. border. This is reminiscent of what is happening in Europe where individuals from Russian proxies such as Syrians are the largest share of immigrants.



The spike of illegal immigration in the U.S. and EU is explained by the weaponization of migration by totalitarian regimes backed by Russia. They cooperate in this policy, and utilize cartels.



The U.S. border will never be secure if these regimes can send migrants at will. We will not allow the Axis of Evil to destroy America and Europe’s borders to weaken the free world.