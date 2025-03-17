[WT논평] We should not give up on North Korea (1)

The absence of diplomatic engagement with North Korea during the past four years has resulted in a more belligerent North Korea, now more aligned with Russia and China.



Those who disagree will say we tried, but we ignored North Korea, hoping that a policy of “containment and deterrence” would suffice. Well, it didn’t.



We are closer to conflict on the Korean Peninsula than at any other time since the signing of the armistice of July 1953. In the past four years, North Korea’s Kim Jong-un has declared South Korea and the U.S. as principal enemies in their constitution, rejecting peaceful reunification.



He has increased the production of nuclear and hypersonic weapons and developed a significant ballistic missile capability, with short, intermediate and intercontinental-range ballistic missiles, including a mobile, solid-fuel ICBM (Hwasong-19) capable of targeting the entire U.S.



Additionally, North Korea’s alignment with Russia includes a mutual defense treaty obligating each to defend the other in times of conflict.



There are more than 12,000 North Korean troops in the Kursk region of Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy just announced that an additional 25,000 North Korean troops will be sent to Russia to assist with its war in Ukraine.



This is in addition to the munitions, missiles and artillery North Korea provides to Russia. In return, North Korea is likely receiving assistance with its satellite and missile programs and energy and agricultural assistance.



A car bridge is being constructed across the Tumen River, boosting trade and tourism from Russia to North Korea. In short, North Korea’s allied relationship with Russia is deep and comprehensive.

우리는 북한을 포기해서는 안 된다 (1) 조지프 R 디트라니(전 미 대북 6자회담 특사) 지난 4년 동안 북한에 대한 외교적 포용의 부재가 지금 러시아 및 중국과의 동맹을 강화한 가운데 북한이 더욱 호전적으로 변하는 결과를 초래했다. 동의하지 않는 사람들은 우리가 노력을 했다고 말할 것이지만 우리는 ‘봉쇄와 억지’정책이 충분할 것이라는 희망 아래 북한을 무시했다. 하지만 그렇지 않았다. 우리는 1953년 7월 휴전협정 서명 이후 그 어느 때보다 한반도의 충돌에 더 가까워져 있다. 지난 4년 동안 북한의 김정은은 한국과 미국이 주적이라고 자기네 헌법에 선언했고 평화적인 재통일을 거부하고 있다. 그는 핵무기와 극초음속 무기의 생산을 늘리고 단거리, 중거리, 대륙간 탄도 미사일의 성능을 현저하게 개량했다. 그 가운데는 미국 전역을 표적으로 삼을 수 있는 이동식 고체연료 대륙간탄도미사일인 화성 19호가 포함된다. 그뿐만 아니라 북한과 러시아의 동맹은 충돌이 발생했을 때 상대방을 방어해 줄 것을 의무화하는 상호방위조약이 포함된다. 러시아의 쿠르스크 지역에는 1만2000명 이상의 북한군 병력이 주둔하고 있다. 우크라이나 대통령 볼로디미르 젤렌스키는 추가로 2만5000명의 북한군 병력이 러시아에 파견되어 러시아의 우크라이나 전쟁을 도울 것이라고 얼마 전에 발표했다. 이런 병력 파견은 북한이 러시아에 제공하는 탄약, 미사일, 대포에 추가되는 것이다. 그 대가로 북한은 위성 및 미사일 계획에 대한 지원과 에너지 및 농업 원조를 받을 가능성이 있다. 차량용 교량이 두만강을 가로질러 건설 중이며 러시아에서 북한으로 가는 무역과 관광이 급증하고 있다. 간단히 말해서 북한과 러시아의 동맹 관계는 깊고도 포괄적이다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △containment:봉쇄, 견제, 억제