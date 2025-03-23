[WT논평] WIV had engaged in illicit practices

On Jan. 2, 2020, almost the same day that the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan began its terrifying grip on the world, a court in China sentenced Dr. Li Ning, one of China’s foremost animal geneticists, to 12 years in prison.



His crime? Embezzling roughly $5 million in research funds. Yet, the far graver offense ― for which he was never charged ― was emblematic of a deeper, more insidious malpractice: the disturbingly common practice of selling laboratory animals for human consumption.



According to court documents, nearly a third of the embezzled funds ― $1.4 million ― had been generated through the sale of certainly genetically modified pigs, cows and cow’s milk used in his laboratory’s experiments in a span of four years. This revelation was not an anomaly but a symptom of a systemic crisis.



Weeks earlier, outbreaks of a deadly infectious disease, brucellosis, erupted in China’s two premier animal research institutes. Brucellosis, transmitted from animals to humans through human consumption of infected meat or unpasteurized dairy products, spread rapidly.



Against this grim backdrop, it is hardly surprising that days later, when reports of a novel coronavirus began emerging from Wuhan, public fury immediately turned to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.



Accusations surfaced that WIV had engaged in reckless and illicit practices: selling laboratory animals as pets, mishandling and improperly disposing of dead lab specimens, and even consuming lab-used eggs.



The uproar forced WIV’s most infamous scientist, Dr. Shi Zhengli, the head of WIV’s extensive coronavirus research project, to issue a defensive public statement.

우한바이러스연구소는 불법 관행에 종사해왔다 마일스 위(후버연구소 객원연구원) 우한에서 발생한 코로나바이러스가 세계를 무섭게 지배하기 시작한 시기와 거의 같은 날이었던 2020년 1월2일에 중국의 한 법정은 중국의 가장 중요한 동물유전학자 가운데 한 사람이었던 리닝 박사에게 12년의 금고형을 판결했다. 그의 범죄는 무엇이었을까. 연구자금을 대략 500만달러 횡령한 것이었다. 그러나 훨씬 더 중대한 범법행위는 더욱 은밀히 행해지던 부정행위 즉 연구소 동물들을 사람의 식품으로 판매하는 충격적인 일반 관행이었는데 여기에 대해서는 어떤 기소도 이루어지지 않았다. 법정 문서에 따르면 횡령한 액수의 근 3분의 1인 140만달러가, 그의 연구소에서 4년 동안 분명히 유전자 개량을 통해서 실험에 사용되었던 돼지, 소, 우유를 팔아서 발생되었다. 이런 사실의 공개는 하나의 이례적 사태가 아니라 조직적인 위기의 징후였다. 그보다 몇 주 전에 치명적인 전염병인 브루셀라병이 중국 최고의 동물연구소 2개에서 발생했다. 오염된 육류나 혹은 소독되지 않은 낙농제품을 통해서 동물에서 인간에게 전염되는 브루셀라병은 빠르게 퍼진다. 이런 암울한 배경 속에서 며칠 뒤 새로운 코로나바이러스가 우한에서 나타나기 시작했다는 보도가 나올 때 일반시민들의 분노가 즉각 우한바이러스연구소(WIV)로 돌려진 것은 그다지 놀라운 일이 못 된다. WIV가 무모한 불법 관행에 은밀히 종사해왔다는 비난이 표면화되었다. 즉 연구소 동물들을 애완동물로 판매하고 의학검사용 시료 동물 사체를 잘못 다루거나 부적절하게 폐기하고 심지어는 연구소에서 사용한 달걀을 식용으로 사용하기까지 했다는 비난이 나왔다. 거센 논란이 일자 우한바이러스연구소의 가장 악명높은 과학자인 스정리 박사가 방어적인 공개성명을 발표했는데 스정리는 연구소의 광범한 코로나바이러스 연구 계획의 책임자였다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com