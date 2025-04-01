[WT논평] North Korea’s nuclear-powered submarines (2)

China is focusing on taking Taiwan and expanding its influence in the South China Sea, not contending with conflict on the Korean Peninsula.



North Korea’s allied relationship with Russia should concern all nations, especially those in Northeast Asia. It should also encourage the U.S. to double down on its mutual defense commitments to South Korea and Japan and ensure a continued U.S. military presence in both countries.



Given China’s focus on unification with Taiwan, either peacefully or through kinetic means, indicates that a continued U.S. military presence in the region, which could be used to counter a Chinese military action on Taiwan, is not in China’s interest.



Strong sentiment in South Korea is that it needs its own nuclear deterrent. The dominant view is that relying on the U.S. nuclear umbrella is problematic, especially now, given North Korea’s military buildup and alliance with Russia.



It is not only South Korea that may consider nuclear options; Japan also perceives a potential threat from North Korea. This could prompt Japan to pursue its own nuclear deterrent.



For 25 years, North Korea negotiated with the U.S., hoping to have a normal relationship. In 2024, Mr. Kim pivoted to Russia and gave up on the U.S. Indeed, Mr. Kim should be pleased with accomplishing a peace and friendship treaty with China and a mutual defense treaty with Russia.



As an active member of the axis of authoritarian states with China, Russia and Iran, North Korea now, in a perverse way, has the international legitimacy it has pursued for decades as a nuclear weapons state.



These unfortunate developments are not in the interest of the U.S. and its allies and partners.

북한의 핵추진 잠수함 (2) 조지프 R 디트라니(전 미 대북 6자회담 특사) 중국은 대만을 차지하고 남중국해에서 중국의 영향력을 확대하는 데 초점을 맞추고 있지 한반도의 충돌과 씨름하자는 것이 아니다. 북한이 러시아와 맺은 동맹 관계는 모든 나라가 걱정해야 할 것이다. 특히 동북아시아에 있는 나라들이 그렇다. 그것은 또한 미국이 한국 및 일본에 했던 상호방위 약속을 더욱 강화하고 양국에 주둔시킨 미군의 계속 유지를 보장하도록 고무할 것이다. 중국이 평화적이든 물리적 운동 수단이든 대만과의 통일에 초점을 맞추고 있는 상황에 비추어볼 때, 중국의 대만에 대한 군사 행동에 대응하기 위해 사용될 수 있는 미군이 이 지역에 계속 주둔하는 것은 중국의 이익에 부합하지 않는다는 점을 시사한다. 한국이 자체적인 핵 억지력을 필요로 한다는 것이 한국 내의 강력한 정서다. 북한의 군사력 증강 및 러시아와의 동맹에 비추어볼 때 특히 이 시점에서 미국의 핵우산에 의존하는 데는 문제가 있다는 것이 지배적인 견해다. 핵 선택을 고려할 가능성이 있는 나라가 한국뿐은 아니다. 일본 또한 북한의 잠재적인 위협을 인식하고 있다. 이것은 일본이 자체적인 핵 억지력 보유를 추진하도록 유도할 수 있다. 25년 동안 북한은 정상적인 관계를 맺는다는 희망 아래 미국과 협상했다. 2024년에 김정은은 러시아로 돌아섰고 미국을 포기했다. 사실 김정은은 중국과는 평화 및 우호 조약을, 러시아와는 상호방위 조약을 이룬 사실에 만족할 것이다. 중국, 러시아, 이란과 더불어 독재국가들의 축의 적극적인 구성원으로서 북한은 지금 비뚤어진 방식으로 국제적인 정통성을 확보했는데 정통성 확보는 북한이 핵무기 국가로서 수십 년 동안 쫓던 목표였다. 이러한 불행한 사태전개는 미국과 동맹국들 및 협력국가들에 이익이 되지 않는다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com