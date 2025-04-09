[WT논평] A peaceful religion is being erased

A peaceful religion is being erased by a democratic government. This isn’t fiction. It’s Japan, 2025. For the first time in Japan’s postwar history, the state is dismantling a peaceful religion ― without a single criminal conviction.



On March 25, the Tokyo District Court ruled in favor of Japan’s Ministry of Education (MEXT) to dissolve the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification (FFWPU, also known as the Unification Church) Japan. No law broken.



It was a political takedown. This is lawfare ― the use of legal machinery to eliminate a disfavored group. And if Japan can do it, so can anyone else.



The setup for this assault began in a moment of national mourning. In July 2022, former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated. The killer wasn’t a member. His decades-old family grievance was sensationalized into a media frenzy.



Within days, radical lawyers and anti-religious activists ― many tied to the Japanese Communist Party ― launched a coordinated campaign.



In 2022, Japanese Communist Party Chairman Kazuo Shii proudly declared this campaign “the final war against the Unification Church.”



This is a coordinated political assault ― driven by ideology, not justice ― executed through a court ruling that ignored facts, and rewrote the rules of democracy.



Former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Newt Gingrich, said, “This order to dissolve the Unification Church is a terrible assault on religious freedom and liberty in Japan. It is an unprecedented attack on a faith organization which has broken no laws and caused no harm.”



If a government can outlaw belief without a crime, then no faith is safe ― and no democracy is either.

평화적인 종교가 말살되고 있다 데미언 덩클리(목사) 평화적인 종교가 민주적인 정부에 의해서 말살되고 있다. 이것은 허구가 아니다. 2025년 일본이다. 일본의 전후 역사에서 처음으로 국가가 평화적인 종교를 해산시키고 있다. 단 한 건의 범죄 유죄 판결 없이. 3월25일 도쿄 지방법원은 일본 문부성(MEXT)이 통일교로도 알려진 일본 평화통일가정연합을 해산하는 것을 지지하는 판결을 내렸다. 어떤 법률의 위반도 없었다. 그 판결은 정치적 공격이었다. 이는 선호하지 않는 집단을 제거하기 위해 법적인 장치를 이용한 법의 무기화다. 그리고 만약 일본이 그렇게 할 수 있다면 누구나 그렇게 할 수 있다. 이번 공격을 위한 함정은, 국가적인 애도의 순간에 시작되었다. 2022년 7월 아베 신조 전 총리가 암살당했다. 살해범은 통일교 신자가 아니었다. 수십 년에 걸친 가족과 관련된 그의 원한이 언론에 선정적인 보도의 광풍을 일으켰다. 며칠 안에 급진적인 변호사들과 반종교적인 운동가들이 조직적인 운동을 시작했는데 이들의 다수는 일본 공산당과 연결돼 있었다. 2022년에 시이 가즈오 일본 공산당 총재는 이 운동이 “통일교를 상대로 한 최후의 전쟁”이라고 자랑스럽게 선언했다. 이것은 정의에 의해서가 아니라, 이념에 따라 사실을 무시하고 민주주의의 규칙을 다시 쓴 한 법정의 판결을 통해서 추진된 조직적인 정치공격이다. 뉴트 깅그리치 전 미국 하원의장은 이렇게 말했다. “통일교를 해산하기 위한 이번 명령은 일본의 종교 자유와 시민의 자유에 대한 심각한 공격이다. 그것은 법률을 위반한 적이 없었고 어떤 해도 끼치지 않은 신앙 단체에 대한 전례 없는 공격이다.” 만약 범죄 행위가 수반되지 않은 신앙 행위를 정부가 불법화할 경우 어떤 신앙도 안전하지 않으며 민주주의 또한 그렇다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △takedown: 습격 △lawfare: 법률의 무기화 △disfavored: 경시되는