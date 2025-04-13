[WT논평] Russia and Ukraine on a “path to peace” (1)

Now it’s showtime: time for Mr. Trump to show his mettle by putting maximum pressure on Russia, an American adversary, as he has on Ukraine, a nation that wants nothing more than to be an American ally.



The dictators in Beijing, Tehran and Pyongyang, all making contributions to Mr. Putin’s war against Ukraine, are watching this test of Mr. Trump’s strength, will and leadership. The outcome will guide their future actions.



Mr. Zelenskyy is fighting a defensive war. For him, winning means Ukraine retains its sovereign independence, expels Russian invaders from Ukrainian lands and welcomes home the thousands of kidnapped Ukrainian children.



Mr. Putin, by contrast, is fighting a war of conquest. For him, winning means turning Ukraine into a colony or, failing that, a vassal like Belarus.



I don’t think Mr. Trump or anyone else can put Russia and Ukraine on a “path to peace.” Predators don’t make peace with their prey. What is achievable is a cessation of hostilities leading to a frozen conflict.



How long can the conflict remain frozen? The conflict between the two Koreas has been on ice for 72 years, thanks to the United States.



Freezing the conflict would mean that Russian troops continue to illegally occupy about 18% of Ukraine’s territory, along with Crimea, which was conquered and annexed in 2014.



It would also mean that Ukraine survives as a political entity and a unique culture, with most Ukrainians not forced to live under the jackboot of a former KGB lieutenant colonel.



Such an outcome would not represent a victory for justice, but it would be preferable to the bloody status quo.

“평화의 길”에 선 러시아와 우크라이나 (1) 클리퍼드 D 메이(평화수호재단 총재) 이제 시작이다. 트럼프가 미국의 동맹국이 되는 것 외에는 바라는 것이 없는 나라인 우크라이나에 그랬던 것처럼 미국의 적인 러시아에 최대의 압박을 가함으로써 용기를 보여줄 때이다. 푸틴이 우크라이나를 상대로 벌이는 전쟁에 모두 기여를 하고 있는 베이징, 테헤란, 평양의 독재자들은 트럼프의 이 같은 힘과 의지 및 지도력 시험을 예의주시하고 있다. 그 결과는 그들의 미래 행동의 길잡이가 될 것이다. 젤렌스키는 방어적인 전쟁을 하고 있다. 그에게 이긴다는 것은 우크라이나가 주권과 독립을 유지하고 러시아 침략자들을 우크라이나 땅에서 몰아내며 수많은 납치된 어린이들의 귀향을 환영하는 것이다. 그에 반해 푸틴은 정복 전쟁을 하고 있다. 그를 이긴다는 것은 우크라이나를 식민지로 변모시키거나 혹은 그것이 실패할 경우에 벨라루스 같은 속국으로 만드는 것을 의미한다. 트럼프나 혹은 그 누구도 러시아와 우크라이나를 “평화의 길”에 세울 수 있다고 필자는 생각하지 않는다. 포식자들은 피해자들과 화해하지 않는다. 달성 가능한 것은 충돌의 동결을 유도하는 적대행위의 종식이다. 무력충돌이 얼마나 오랫동안 동결 상태를 유지할 수 있을까. 남북한 사이의 무력충돌은 미국 덕분에 72년 동안 동결 상태를 유지해 왔다. 무력충돌을 동결시키는 것은, 2014년에 정복되어 합병된 크름반도와 더불어 우크라이나 영토의 대략 18%를 러시아 군대가 계속 불법적으로 점령하는 것을 의미할 것이다. 그것은 또한 우크라이나가 정치적인 독립체 및 독보적인 문화로 살아남는 것을 의미할 것이다. 그럴 경우 대다수 우크라이나 사람들은 전직 KGB 중령의 잔혹한 군사지배 아래 사는 것을 강요당하지 않을 것이다. 그런 결과는 정의의 승리를 의미하지 않겠지만, 현재의 유혈사태보다는 바람직할 것이다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com