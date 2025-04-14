[WT논평] ‘평화의 길’에 선 러시아와 우크라이나 (2)

If Mr. Trump achieves this, he will deserve plaudits and be able to turn his full energies to the many other foreign policy crises he has inherited from President Biden.



Last week, Mr. Trump warned that he could “do things” that would be “devastating for Russia.”



Researchers have compiled a list of economic sanctions that would bite like a crocodile rather than a mosquito. The sanctions would eat into Russia’s only cash cow: its oil revenue.



To add pressure, Mr. Trump could increase the flow of weapons to Ukraine and remove restrictions imposed by Mr. Biden on the use of those weapons to strike targets inside Russia. Would that induce Mr. Putin to agree to a ceasefire without preconditions?



Many military analysts say he is running low on munitions and has insufficient human cannon fodder to replace the corpses. So, he may see a temporary ceasefire as in his interest, though he is shrewd enough not to acknowledge that.



Should there be a ceasefire, Ukraine would need to rearm to the gills to turn itself into a porcupine: difficult for the predator to swallow.



The Europeans, particularly the Germans, should foot the bill. Stationing European peacekeepers could help prevent the conflict from reigniting.



As for Mr. Putin, he would claim that he had not spilled blood and spent treasure in vain because he enlarged Mother Russia and established a firm land bridge to Crimea, where the Russian Black Sea Fleet is based.



A ceasefire leading to a frozen conflict would give Ukrainians time to rest and rebuild, always keeping in mind: If you want peace, prepare for war.

‘평화의 길’에 선 러시아와 우크라이나 (2) 클리퍼드 D 메이(평화수호재단 총재) 만약 트럼프가 이것을 달성할 경우 그는 박수갈채를 받을 자격을 얻게 될 것이며 그의 모든 에너지를 그가 바이든 대통령으로부터 인계받은 다른 많은 외교정책 위기로 돌릴 수 있을 것이다. 지난주 트럼프는 “러시아에 파괴적이” 될 “조치들을 취할” 수 있다고 경고했다. 연구자들은 모기보다는 악어처럼 물어뜯게 될 일련의 경제 제재 목록을 작성해 왔다. 이러한 제재는 러시아의 유일한 효자상품인 석유 판매 수입을 축내게 될 것이다. 압박을 추가하기 위해서 트럼프는 우크라이나에 제공되는 무기의 흐름을 증대시키고 러시아 내부의 표적들을 타격하기 위한 무기류의 사용에 바이든이 가했던 제한조치를 제거할 수 있다. 그런 조치는 푸틴이 전제조건 없이 휴전에 동의하도록 유도하게 될 것인가. 많은 군사 분석가들은 푸틴의 탄약이 다 떨어져 가고 시체들을 대신할 인간 대포 밥이 부족하다고 말한다. 따라서 푸틴은 상황판단이 빨라서 그것을 인정하지 않을지라도 잠정 휴전이 자신에게 이익이 될 것으로 볼 가능성이 있다. 휴전이 이루어질 경우 우크라이나는 자국을 포큐파인처럼 변모시키기 위해서 재무장을 잔뜩 할 필요가 있을 것이다. 유럽인들 특히 독일인들이 비용을 부담해야 할 것이다. 유럽 자체의 평화유지군을 주둔시키는 것은 무력충돌의 재발을 방지하는 데 도움이 될 수 있다. 어머니 러시아를 확장했고 러시아의 흑해함대가 주둔한 크림반도까지 확고한 육교를 확립했기 때문에 푸틴으로서는 자신이 헛되이 피를 흘리고 재화를 낭비하지 않았다고 주장할 것이다. 무력충돌의 동결로 이어지는 휴전은, 평화를 원한다면 전쟁에 대비하라는 말을 항상 마음에 새긴 채 우크라이나가 휴식을 취하고 재건을 하는 시간을 줄 것이다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △plaudit:칭찬, 박수갈채 △eat into:침식하다, 축내다 △cash cow:효자상품 △to the gills:잔뜩 △in vain:헛되이