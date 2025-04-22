[WT논평] We are competing with autocracies (2)

The Kim family has ruled North Korea since the beginning of the Korean War in 1950. The current leader, Kim Jong-un rules North Korea with an Iron hand.



When Deng Xiaoping took over in December 1979, he inherited a poor and ravaged country. Mao Zedong’s “Great Leap Forward” caused millions of deaths from starvation, and the Cultural Revolution from 1966 to 1976 devastated the country.



Deng’s vision of market-oriented reforms and opening to the outside world for investment, technology and trade met opposition from some conservatives in leadership positions. Still, Deng persisted, encouraging foreign investment in China, primarily from the U.S., while encouraging Chinese students to study in the U.S.



In 2013, Xi Jinping ushered in a period of assertive leadership, stoking nationalism from a century of humiliation in the 19th century. Mr. Xi launched a significant military modernization campaign.



He did not recognize the ruling from the United Nations Tribunal Court, asserting sovereignty over the South and East China seas and indicating a potential use of force against Taiwan.



Mr. Xi aims for China to become the leading global power by 2049, marking the centenary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.



These are just a few personal experiences of autocrats assuming or trying to assume total control of countries and territories despite the people’s wishes.



We are competing with these autocracies to prove that democracy and the rule of law are far superior to autocracies and the rule of man.

우리는 독재국가들과 경쟁하고 있다 (2) 조지프 R 디트라니(전 미 대북 6자회담 특사) 김정은 가문은 1950년 한국전쟁 시작 이후 북한을 통치해 왔다. 현재의 지도자 김정은은 북한을 철권통치하고 있다. 덩샤오핑이 1979년 12월 권력을 잡았을 때 가난하고 파괴된 나라를 물려받았다. 마오쩌둥의 ‘대약진운동’은 수백만 명의 사람들이 굶어죽는 사태를 초래했고, 1966년부터 1976년까지 계속된 문화혁명은 나라를 파괴했다. 덩샤오핑의 시장 지향적인 개혁과 투자, 기술, 무역을 위해 중국을 외부 세계에 개방하는 선견지명은 중국 정부 지도부의 요직을 맡고 있던 일부 보수파 사람들의 반대에 부딪혔다. 이러한 반대에도 불구하고 덩샤오핑은 개혁과 개방 정책을 끈질기게 계속 추진하여 중국에 대한 외국의 투자를 장려했다. 주로 미국의 투자를 유치하는 한편 중국 학생들의 미국 유학을 장려했다. 2013년에 시진핑이 지도력을 적극적으로 행사하는 시대로 안내했고 굴욕의 세기였던 19세기를 상기시키며 애국주의를 부추겼다. 시진핑은 중요한 군사 현대화 운동을 시작했다. 시진핑은 남중국해와 동중국해에 대한 중국의 주권을 일방적으로 주장하면서 유엔 재판소의 판결을 인정하지 않았고 대만에 대한 군사력 사용 가능성을 내비쳤다. 시진핑은 중국이 중화인민공화국 창설 100주년을 기념하게 되는 2049년까지 세계를 이끄는 강대국이 된다는 목표를 추진하고 있다. 이런 것들은 국민의 바람에도 불구하고 나라와 영토를 완전히 장악했다고 추정하거나 혹은 그렇게 생각하려고 애쓰는 독재자들에 대한 몇 가지 개인적인 경험사례에 불과할 뿐이다. 우리는 민주주의와 법의 통치가 독재국가들과 사람에 의한 통치보다 훨씬 우월하다는 것을 증명하기 위해서 이러한 독재국가들과 경쟁하고 있다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com